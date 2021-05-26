Cupra Born: Electric sportsmanship arrives with Spanish logo and Bavarian soul

When the Volkswagen Group He decided split Cupra from the bosom of Seat we get a joy. The sports division of the Spanish house took on its own entity and became part of the list of premium firms. The problem is that, until creating a completely new and independent range, it would continue to feed on models signed by the house of Martorell. The first of this new era is Formentor, although the Cupra born it will change everything.

Yes because the Cupra Born was born under Seat and was named el-Born. The fact is that, leaving aside this change of brand and name, the model they have presented remains faithful to the concept that debuted a couple of years ago. If you are looking for a sport trim electric model other than an SUV, this car is for you. In addition, it offers a design that many of its current and future rivals would like. We tell you its secrets …

The Cupra Born, although it hides it very well, is almost a “carbon copy” of the Volkswagen ID.3

We could define it as bold or daring, but el Born is a mixture of many things. It stands out above all for its front sharpening or the optics with Full LED technology that preside over it. Its format is very torn and attractive. The Cupra logo and lettering, in copper tone, presides over the lower area of ​​the hood and extends its influence on the small grille. Nor can we ignore the large lower air intake (part fairing) finished off by a copper splitter.

If we look at the side we will see that It is almost a carbon copy of Volkswagen ID.3. Saving the distances, we would say that the roof and the doors are the same, although with nuances. This is seen in the shape and finish of the heel cups. The “C” pillar also has its design altered, although it is essentially an ornament. The only section where there seem to be no “coincidences” is in the alloy wheel design, which can be 18, 19 or 20 inches.

The rear is another differential element of the Cupra Born. In this plane there are several elements to review. The first is the spoiler, which connects the “C” pillars and makes the roof appear to float. The optical keep the “Coast to Coast” style with an LED strip that joins them in the central area. The horizontal lines add muscle, as do the concave and convex planes of the gate. Finally we have a bumper with an attractive and sporty diffuser.

Technological interior, with simple and ecological lines …

Inside, the Cupra Born follows the sporting path of the exterior. The basic design lines They are clean and very simple, though not at all lacking in character. The set highlights the central 12-inch touch screen that gives life to the new infotainment system. For his part, configurable digital cockpit complete your information with the Head-up Display with augmented reality projected directly on the front window.

Like all good Cupra, it seems that finishes (visually at least) will be high up. A couple of days ago we told you that their seats, of the backet type, are made with recycled plastic fabric. They have been created in Barcelona together with the SEQUAL company and can be chosen in various shades and textures. As an ornament, it has a textured trim in the front passenger area as well as various copper-tone ornaments.

Refering to habitability and boot capacity, we hope it is on par with its cousin ID.3. The brand indicates that, thanks to its 2.76 meters of wheelbase, it can offer a large interior space. In addition, they encrypt the capacity of its trunk in 385 liters. Finally we will talk about active safety. The Cupra Born has, among other aids, predictive adaptive cruise control, travel assistant or lateral and exit assistant.

Powers and batteries available in the Cupra Born range

To finish we must talk about the mechanical offer that makes up the range of the Cupra Born. As we have already mentioned several times, it is developed on the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group. Therefore, in this section there are not many differences with respect to its German cousin, although there is a fact to review. Especially because it offers two versions, one with 110 kW (150 hp) and another of 150 kW (204) hp power.

So far, everything normal, but if we want more power, El Born enjoys a version with 170 kW (231 hp) power. This is available in the e-Boost pack and it can have two batteries: one of 58 kWh and another of 77 kWh capacity. In the less powerful versions, the associated battery is the smallest. But in addition, a battery should arrive later, even more “fair”, with 45 kWh of energy capacity.

According to Cupra’s first estimates the average autonomy of the Born will oscillate between 340 and 540 kilometers. We will have to wait for its dynamic test to confirm whether or not these data are close to reality. As with its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.3, the power of its engines reaches the ground through the rear axle, so it is still too early to know if they will arrive later. version with double motor and all-wheel drive.

Source – Cupra