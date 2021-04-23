Cupping and bamboo therapy against orange peel: treatment or scam?

The cellulitis, also called orange peelIt is one of those problems that, without being a threat to health, are very worrying to those who suffer from them. It is very common in women, especially from 30 years, when the dermis reaches its maximum thickness and its structural integrity begins to fall.

That is why, from that age on, a desperate race begins to deal with it: anti-cellulite creams, mesotherapy, draining massages… And, of course, also alternative therapies, such as cupping or bamboo therapy.

Of course, there are approaches to the problem for all tastes. However, not all are equally effective. The first step if we want to combat orange peel it is to understand that, most likely, we will never completely end it. But don’t be discouraged, at least there are ways to get improve your appearance.

What is cellulite and how many types are there?

Photo by Inés Castellano on Unsplash

Before we start talking about this topic, it is important to distinguish between infectious cellulitis and orange peel. The first occurs when a scratch, a small wound or a bite becomes infected by contact with bacteria that penetrate the skin, causing inflammation of the connective tissues that are under the epidermis. Symptoms range from redness to itching, pain, chills and even, in some cases, tachycardia. It is treated with antibiotics and it does not have to be repeated.

Instead, the aesthetic cellulite or orange peel skin It is caused by an accumulation of fat under the skin. Initially it is hardly noticeable. However, with age the tissue begins to lose collagen and elastic fibers, accentuating that aspect that so much displeases those who suffer it.

As explained to Hypertextual the doctor Paloma Cornejo, a dermatologist member of the Spanish Group of Aesthetic and Therapeutic Dermatology of the AEDV, there are three different types of cellulite.

On the one hand, the hard cellulite It is one in which “the skin is tight, with many partitions, very rigid and marked by the bulging of the subcutaneous cellular tissue”.

The second type is the flaccid cellulite, in which “flaccidity makes the dimples more marked, but it is more flaccid than cellulite.”

Finally, the edematous It is the one in which there is greater fluid retention.

None of them are directly related to the overweight. In fact, cellulite can be seen on the legs and other parts of the body of very thin women. However, it is true that the more weight the more evident it will be. And this is something that we must take into account if we want to prevent it.

Can I prevent orange peel by changing my habits?

Photo by Riccardo Fissore on Unsplash

Cellulite has an important genetic component, so it can be avoided only up to a point. However, there are measures to prevent it, if not completely, at least in part.

To begin with, Dr. Cornejo tells us that there are habits that can promote the appearance of orange peel. It is, for example, the case of cross your legs, wear tight pants, to smoke, have a very life sedentary or abuse salt and carbohydrates.

To avoid cellulite, therefore, these habits should first be dispensed with as much as possible. On the other hand, it is beneficial “Walk, do sports without impact, swim, wear compression stockings, maintain a healthy diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, and reduce sugars in the diet.”

Of all this, it deserves special attention to smoking. It is of little use to exercise and try to have a healthy life if we do not abandon this habit, since “it has been proven that smoking weakens collagen formation, which is the main structural element of connective tissue ”. As a consequence, weaker connective tissue favors fatty protrusions in the dermis.

Taking all this into account will help us to have fewer tickets in the orange peel raffle. However, will not completely prevent us from developing it. That is why, finally, it is likely that we will end up asking ourselves what are the best strategies to combat it. As with everything, there are some quite effective, while others are not so. In general, the former are the ones that go the most unnoticed and the latter the most promising.

What are the best treatments?

Photo by Sam Moqadam on Unsplash

According to Dr. Cornejo, the first step that we have to take into account if we want to treat our orange peel is have an open mind. “You should consult a professional, know that it is important to start with a good diagnosis and that you have to attack it in a multidisciplinary”, Says the specialist. “Not only are changes needed in diet and sports habits. It can also be very useful to resort to appliances ”.

If a good diagnosis is important, it is precisely because the appliances and the treatments used will depend on the type of cellulite of each person. For example, for the dura “it is important to drain through treatments such as shock waves, but the carboxygene therapy and the mesotherapy”.

For the second type, flaccid orange peel, the doctor recommends tightening techniques, such as radio frequency. And, finally, for the edematous, pressotherapy and shock waves they are the best option.

Cupping and other alternative therapies

Photo by Trường thẩm mỹ Ana Anabeautyacademy on Unsplash

The investigation of effective treatments against orange peel is practically still in its infancy. There is still much to investigate, although light is beginning to be seen on which techniques can bring real benefits and at what levels.

For example, the mesotherapy cited by the dermatologist is a controversial tool. Consists of the microinjection of substances that can help restore the skin’s lost firmness. Some, such as collagen or certain vitamins, can provide benefits. However, there are also centers in which homeopathy is injected, so it is important to know well how the technique will be carried out before lending ourselves to receive it. And yet, you have to understand that this will not completely end the cellulitis. For example, according to a study published in 2012, this technique improves the appearance of orange skin, but does not strengthen the dermis or completely remove bumps.

But this is not the only thing we must take into account. We must also avoid certain alternative therapies. Or, at least, if we submit to them, understand that they won’t do much for us. And, in the world of cellulite, the ancestral treatments of traditional oriental medicine could not be absent. There are all kinds, from bamboo therapy until the cupping, going through the massages with jade rollers. The latter are also in fashion to massage the skin of the face in search of endless benefits. However, beyond the pleasant experience, they have no proven benefits.

With the bamboo therapy, consisting of the use of bamboo branches to massage cellulite on the legs and the rest of the affected areas, something similar happens. It is assumed that, by using elongated branches, several areas of the skin can be reached at the same time, amplifying the beneficial effects. But it’s not like that. “Massages with bamboo canes or elongated woods are draining treatments”Begins Dr. Cornejo. “It is a draining massage like any other and more or less pleasant. At no time is it going to reaffirm the tissues, since it cannot break cellulite nodules or fibrous partitions, although it increases oxygenation and thus the quality of the skin ”.

They do not provide benefits and, depending on which patients, they can cause harm if not done correctly. “It is important, for example, that it is not very traumatic if the patient has many varicose veins”.

Finally, another traditional Chinese medicine therapy that is commonly used to treat cellulite is the cupping. This technique, which takes advantage of the suction generated by suction cups placed in strategic areas, it is known to be used often in sports, to relax the muscles, improve circulation and treat pain from injuries. However, there is no scientific evidence of its effectiveness, while many cases are known in which it has generated injuries such as burns or wounds that can end up becoming infected. It is even believed that it can affect people with high blood pressure.

And what about creams against orange peel skin?

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Before opting for treatments with appliances or pseudo-therapies such as cupping, many women prefer to resort only to anti-cellulite creams, which promise to end orange peel skin. But do they really deliver what they promise?

The truth is that some have interesting ingredients, but not as much as marketing would have us believe. In fact, in a study published in 2019 on the treatment of cellulite, it is concluded that there are only two types of ingredients that actually have beneficial effects against orange peel skin.

These are retinoic acid and methylxanthines. The former can be effective because increases dermal thickness, improves formation of new blood vessels and helps create new components of connective tissue. All this contributes to improving the circulation of the skin and the appearance of cellulite.

As for methylxanthines, the ones most used to treat orange peel are aminophylline and caffeine, for his role in the stimulation of lipolysis, which favors the mobilization of part of that accumulated fat.

Of course, if your bedside influencer recommends exfoliating your skin with sugar and coffee beans to fight cellulite on the legs and other parts of the body, don’t think it will work for you. You will get the exfoliation anyway if you only use the sugar, you will put the lost bathtub and the fat nodules of your skin or smell the caffeine. In fact, this is the main problem with these creams, that their use is topical and, therefore, they cannot penetrate where the problem is. It is the reason why these ingredients are also used in mesotherapy, where, when using injections, they can reach a greater depth.

To all this, Dr. Cornejo adds that some of these creams have moisturizing substances, such as hyaluronic acid, which give shine and improve the appearance of the skin. This can mask the cosmetic flaws of orange peel to some extent, but never diminish it.

Therefore, lipolytic and anti-cellulite creams can be a good ally if they are added to a treatment prescribed by a dermatologist. Or at least one healthy lifestyle, marked by beneficial habits to prevent orange peel skin. It will be useless if we religiously smear the cream, if as soon as we finish we gorge ourselves on French fries on the sofa, just before smoking a cigarette. And it is that to combat cellulite, as for so many other things, common sense is one of the best therapies that we can use.

