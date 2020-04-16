A global tragedy has forced us to be together all the time. This is how couples can rekindle the spark of romantic love and grow together instead of being apart. (Melinda Beck / The New York Times)

Long ago, my partner and I agreed to do what is called “living apart together.” Even if we get married, I intend to keep my apartment in Manhattan and spend a couple of nights there alone every week.

However, during this global tragedy, out of necessity we are now living together all the time. That carries its challenges, but I am sure that we – and many other lovers – will survive and even prosper in this insane age.

Why? Because I have spent more than 40 years studying the evolution of human marriage, adultery and divorce, as well as romantic love around the world today and the brain system of this universal passion. In fact, romantic love and deep attachment feelings go down powerful paths in the brain. Love is paramount, adaptable and eternal.

However, this appalling virus has caused all of us to assess our needs, make difficult decisions, and establish stronger family relationships and ties. It is a very good opportunity to learn more about your partner and your family, and grow together.

Having said that, we are a nomadic species, created to leave home frequently to undertake all kinds of missions. So being locked up 24 hours a day, seven days a week requires creativity. Here are some suggestions on how to make the most of this difficult situation.

Focus on the positive

Psychologists have offered a number of tips on how to maintain a healthy and happy relationship in the long term. Among them: don’t show contempt. Don’t threaten a divorce. Listen actively. It reaches consensus.

However, there is some advice that comes directly from my work with neuroscientist Lucy Brown and other members of our brain scan team. Among the adults we analyzed and who were in a long-term happy relationship (in the United States and China), we found activity in one brain region related to empathy, another linked to managing your own stress and emotions, and a third combined with the ability to ignore what you don’t like about your partner and focus on what you do like, what is known as “positive illusions”.

I do it daily. Yes, sometimes my partner does not hear a single word from my mouth. But I know that women tend to be better at doing several things at once, while men generally do only one thing. So instead of assuming he is ignoring me, I focus on his great concentration, a trait that probably helped him have his brilliant career.

Bottom line: focus on the positive. It works.

Create a schedule

My partner and I also make a daily schedule. People differ in what scientists call “intolerance of uncertainty.” Some people express extreme anxiety in ambiguous situations. That’s not me. But I do like plans, because they help me organize my time.

So while we drink the morning coffee, we create the program for the day. We generally decide to stay at our desks for a specific period and eat lunch each on his own, usually leftovers. In this time of crisis, setting specific work hours can calm your mind, as well as establishing when we will play and see each other for dinner. We plan it every day.

We also make sure to “get ready” for dinner, without pajamas or old sweatshirts. In fact, it was his birthday recently, so I bought a lot of gifts and asked him to dress up like we were going out. He left the room in his tuxedo. That made me the month.

Take time to play

The game triggers the brain’s dopamine system to give you energy, focus, motivation, and optimism. So when we meet on the living room couch at noon to play bridge together online.

We also play self-disclosure games. Above all, I like a game I invented a couple of weeks ago: “The Memories Game.” I start the game remembering a precious moment that we have spent together. Yesterday, I started by saying this: “Do you remember our first date, when you knocked on my door and immediately apologized for being on time?”

Nostalgia is good for both of you, if you do it right. Instead of clinging to the past, relish it.

Touch each other if you’re both healthy

We also often snuggle up and listen to a book. Touch (even kissing) is important: it increases the oxytocin system in the brain and creates feelings of calm and attachment. Of course, if one of you is sick, it is not possible to do so.

Plan your next vacation

One of my favorite hobbies is planning our next vacation. Hopefully we will go to Scandinavia the following summer. So we sit together at his computer and see maps, museums, nature walks, and historical sites. I think it is important to imagine your life after this plague has passed, and live it now. Research shows that anticipating your next vacation makes you happy.

Make it a family affair

If you have children at home, include them in your daily morning dialogue as you review family hours. Invite them to join your exercise routine or afternoon “story” time. Give them free time to do whatever they want, something the children have always enjoyed. And why not come up with some new challenges, like preparing lunch. It may not be a four-star meal, but they will learn and you may end up laughing. And laughter is the elixir of survival: it evolved to allow us to overcome difficult times.

Keep love alive with novelty

There are also all the glaring things couples can do to keep love alive. Put on music to dance. Cook dinner together. Take virtual walks through the world’s great museums, cities, or nature reserves. Look at his old photos. Or just plan the next party. They could also pretend it’s Halloween: put on any fancy costumes you can create. But do something new. The novelty also stimulates the activity of dopamine in the brain to give you energy and optimism.

So be creative. And when they come out of this challenging time, you may be surprised at how much they have grown together, instead of being apart.

(c) The New York Times 2020