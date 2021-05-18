Cuomo wrote his book on COVID-19 management for $ 5 million

15 minutes. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo closed a $ 5.1 million deal for a book published last year on managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as reflected in his tax return, released Monday.

According to the document, published by its office and picked up by local media, Crown Publishing made a first payment of $ 3.1 million in 2020 for American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Published in October last year, the book has been widely criticized after the Prosecutor’s Office accuse him of playing with the number of elderly people who died from COVID-19 in nursing homes, so it is being investigated.

He was also criticized for having used state resources to write it, since he would have ordered several employees to help him with the elaboration. However, he has ensured that they volunteered and that they did so outside of their working hours.

Since then, Cuomo has also been the target of allegations of sexual harassment by women who worked or work for him. This is something that he has denied and for which other investigations are underway.

The governor’s office revealed that will receive another two million dollars between this and next year by the agreement to publish the work.

Cuomo during the pandemic

The book, which offers leadership lessons during the pandemic, became a best-seller. This helped to further catapult Cuomo’s popularity as a great manager during the deep health crisis that ravaged the country.

In fact, the governor received an International Emmy Award for his daily appearances on the small screen during the worst moments of the pandemic, where he reported on the epidemiological situation and health measures while sharing anecdotes, tastes and hobbies.

The report released this Monday states that the net benefits for its publication, after expenses and payment of taxes, were 1.5 million. Of these, it donated 500,000 to the United Way platform for help related to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts.

In addition, the documents reveal that the governor put a million dollars into a fund whose beneficiaries are his three daughters.

Cuomo, whose annual salary amounts to $ 225,000, already published in 2014 another book entitled All Things Possible, for which he pocketed $ 700,000 that was paid by the HarperCollins publishing house.

The New York Times newspaper already announced in early April that the contract with the publisher for the publication of its manual on the political management of COVID-19 amounted to four million dollars.