Cuomo receives new accusation of harassment from aide

15 minutes. An aide to the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, who still works for him, was the latest woman to join the accusations of sexual harassment leveled against the state president, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Alyssa McGrath has become the first assistant who continues to work with Cuomo in publicly denouncing a series of alleged constant inappropriate behavior of the politician, such as asking about the absence of a wedding ring or about the status of her divorce, telling him in Italian that she was beautiful or comment on a pendant that fell on his chest while he stared at it.

The details that McGrath, 33, discussed with the reputed newspaper are similar to those that have come to light in recent weeks after six women, some of whom have wanted to remain anonymous, denounced the actions. of the governor, who has been in that position for 11 years.

Most of them are young women who have worked for him at some point, including an anonymous employee who said that Cuomo groped her breasts at his official residence when one night last December he asked her to come help him with a problem with your mobile.

McGrath told The New York Times that this young woman, who is his co-worker, described the event in detail after the local Times Union of Albany made it public last week.

“She froze when she started doing that to him,” McGrath said. “But who are you going to tell?”

McGrath also said that his partner revealed to him that the governor he had ordered her not to speak of the alleged incident.

And they already add seven

The New York Times further notes that in several interviews conducted this week with McGrath, the alleged victim described a pattern of behavior by the governor that included suggestive talks that included personal comments, as well as a persistent fostering of competitiveness among female employees in his office. .

McGrath did not accuse Cuomo of sexual contact, but said that in his opinion the governor’s set of actions translates into sexual harassment.

At least seven women, including aides who work or have worked for Cuomo, have accused the governor of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment, such as touching and sexual advances.

Cuomo, 63, has consistently rejected the accusations, and this Friday one of his attorneys, Rita Galvin, responded to McGrath’s allegations saying that “the governor has greeted men and women with hugs and kisses on the cheek, forehead or the hand “.

“Yes, he has posed for photographs with his arm around them. Yes, he uses Italian phrases like ‘ciao, bella,'” said Galvin, who noted however that “none of this is exceptional, although it may be outdated.”

The sexual harassment allegations have resulted in a long list of Cuomo’s party colleagues turning their backs on him and calling for his resignation, while both New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Legislative Assembly Judiciary Committee State are carrying out investigations, the latest of which could lead to an impeachment against him.