Cuomo and Legislature Agree to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in New York State



The legislation will create licenses for producers and distributors, among others.

Photo: Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo and leaders of the state legislature announced over the weekend an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older in New York State.

The Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA) would establish the Office of Cannabis Management, which will be in charge of determining the regulatory framework. In addition, it would expand the state’s existing medical marijuana program, create a licensing system, and a social and economic equity program that encourages people disproportionately affected by cannabis law enforcement to participate in this industry.

“Legalizing cannabis for adults is not just about creating a new market that will provide jobs and benefit the economy, it is also about justice for long-marginalized communities and ensuring that those who have been unfairly penalized in the past now get an opportunity to benefit, ”said the governor.

According to projections, the tax revenue generated by this industry will reach $ 350 million annually and potentially create 30,000 to 60,000 jobs.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​stressed that there were many important aspects of this legislation that needed to be properly addressed, “especially the racial disparities that have plagued our state’s response to the use and distribution of marijuana, as well as guarantee public safety ”.

That is why the provisions of the legislation include dedicating 40% of revenues to communities disproportionately affected by the so-called war on drugs. Another 40% would go to education, while the remaining 20% ​​to the fund for public education and drug treatment.

The legislative proposal would allow the automatic expungement of records of persons with prior convictions and the elimination of penalties for possession of less than three ounces of marijuana.

“When we decriminalized adult use of marijuana in 2019, the majority of the Assembly knew that legalization had to be done in a way that would help not harm our communities that have been devastated by state drug laws. ”Said Assembly President Carl Heastie.

One of the important points of the legislation is that the use of cannabis by drivers will continue to be prohibited.

In addition, the MRTA would allow people with a broader list of medical conditions to access medical marijuana, increase the number of caregivers allowed per patient, and make it possible for them to grow medical cannabis at home.

As agreed, municipalities (cities, towns and villages) can choose not to allow retail adult cannabis dispensaries or consumption licenses on site if they pass a local law before December 31, 2021 or nine months after the date. of validity of the legislation, but they must participate in the legalization of the use of cannabis for adults.

Fifteen states and Washington DC have so far legalized adult marijuana use, while more than 30 have done something similar with medical marijuana.

Advocates believed that this legislation ends decades of criminalization of communities of color.

Attorneys Anne Oredeko, supervisor of the Racial Justice Unit, and Anthony Posada, supervisor of the Community Justice Unit of The Legal Aid Society, issued a statement highlighting that this landmark legislation “brings justice to the state of New York by end the ban, remove conviction records that have reduced the chances of countless New Yorkers, mostly black and Latino, and provide economic justice to ensure that communities that have suffered the brunt of law enforcement marijuana are the first to obtain economic benefits ”.

The Office of Cannabis Management

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be charged with enforcing a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the use of cannabinoid hemp for adults. It will be made up of five members, with three of them appointed by the Governor and one by each legislative chamber. The OCM would be an independent office that would function as part of the NY Liquor Authority.