CUNY and SUNY will force students to get vaccinated if they want to return to face-to-face classes in the fall

The New York authorities continue to promote vaccination against COVID-19 in the state, which this Monday reached almost 17 million doses administered and with more than 60% of the population who have already received at least one injection. However, the figures continue to show that young people are the segment that is being immunized the least, with just 24.7% among those aged 16 to 25, compared to 66.5% of those over 75.

And to ensure that young people are vaccinated, the State has implemented several measures such as one announced this Monday, which will force all students from CUNY and SUNY to get vaccinated if they want to go back to face-to-face classes next fall |.

Governor Andrew Cuomo indicated that CUNY Y SUNY “They will require that all students who plan to return to their buildings for face-to-face classes must be vaccinated. And the recommendation is that as they will have to do it, it is better that they get vaccinated now and don’t wait for september”.

The president will recommended that private schools take similar measures, “As a way to send a global message to the youth, that they will not be able to return to their universities in person in September if they do not get vaccinated, which will be a great motivation to get immunized.”

Cuomo asked himself the question, Why are young people not getting vaccinated?, to which he himself replied: “From the beginning we told them that they were not the focus, they were not eligible and we let them believe that they did not need it and that they did not worry. Now, the problem is that they are the ones who most hesitate to put it on ”.

Proposes law against discrimination

And by ensuring that another problem that is causing some New Yorkers not to want to be vaccinated are some cases of discrimination against those who did decide to inject, the Governor announced the presentation of a bill that prohibits this.

“There have been some situations, in which people are discriminating against other people who have already been vaccinated, something that is almost inexplicable to me,” exclaimed Cuomo, saying that, for example, in a summer camp, “they told people who could participate if they had been vaccinated, or who could not work there either ”.

“I want to propose a law that says that you cannot discriminate against a person who has a vaccine… I understand the argument against the vaccine. In my opinion, there is no science for it. You can have a theory, you can have a belief, but you cannot use that to make public policies without science and without data ”.

By ensuring that he knows very well what the motives of the anti-vaccine groups are, the president acknowledged that in New York 20% of the population is part of the segment that rejects them for certain beliefs or theories.