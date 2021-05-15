Cunningham surprised by snatching the European super bantamweight from Gamal Yafai in a spectacular duel

Yafai vs. Cunningham

Darío Pérez

Within the evening that was played this afternoon at the Manchester Arena, the British Gamal yafai (18-2, 10 KO) and Jason cunningham (29-6, 6 KO) contested the European Super Bantamweight Championship. It was Yafai’s first defense after beating Luca Rigoldi half a year ago, and the fight did not start well for the champion, who did not know how to interpret the match by staying in the short distance and, in fact, falling in the second round.

He got up without apparent damage after an exchange in the short distance, seeing certain gestures of frustration on his face. He somewhat changed his Yafai strategy, which until then had benefited the aspirant, and began to show authority in the third round, connecting good croches on Cunningham, but he was hunted again in the short distance in the fourth, receiving a new account of protection.

Everything that was unattractive in the previous combat was forgotten by this tremendous struggle between two styles where Cunningham had known how to bring the actions to his territory in the first third, since Gafai did not execute the most astute plan, enter, hit, leave, except the third episode of the twelve agreed. And in the same way it reached the equator of the lawsuit, with a new fall of the champion in the sixth set after a hook to the jaw. Three rounds with 10-8 against in the first six forced Yafai to risk more and, now, use a plan close to all or nothing for the second half of this continental title.

The surprise was jumping in Manchester, and it seemed impossible for Gafai to go back to the points and win the European super bantamweight belt. The championship rounds only had to be held by Cunningham after the advantage in the cards that he had to keep from the first half of the fight. And the candidate went to the canvas in the tenth round, tired and punished by a Yafai with better physical preparation despite his particular romance with the ring floor. The referee did not count, but the situation left the door open for the public for the final two rounds; there was a fight. The logical fatigue meant that there was no significant damage to any of them in those last six minutes, so the cards were reached. The judges handed down scores of 115-110, 114-111 and 114-111 in favor of Cunningham, in a more than reasonable unanimous decision.