Today we receive the first cumulative update with various improvements and fixes identified with the code KB4557957. It is for all users who are already in May 2020 Update, that is, the 2004 version of Windows 10,

At the end of May we finally received the May 2020 Windows 10 Update. Later than expected and with some not entirely positive surprises. On the one hand, it came with an important list of known bugs and, on the other hand, many people couldn’t download it yet because the update was on the way.

Highlights in update KB4557957

The cumulative update identified as KB4557957 (Build 19041.329) only applies to users who are on the 2004 version of Windows 10.

This update also includes updates for Microsoft HoloLens (Build 19041.1106). Microsoft has upgraded directly to the Windows Update client to improve the reliability of Windows Update for HoloLens that are not updated to the latest version of the operating system.

These are the important improvements included in the update:

Addresses an issue that prevents using some voice commands in Windows Mixed Reality when the default Windows language is Canadian or Australian English. Improves the reliability of keywords used for voice assistants, including Cortana. Updates to improve security when Use Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge. Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations. Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products. Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and webcams) ) and input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus). Improved security on Microsoft Xbox and Microsoft Store. Updates to verify usernames and passwords. Updates to store and manage files.

Improvements and fixes in detail

Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder. Addresses an issue that prevents using some voice commands in Windows Mixed Reality when Windows’ preferred display language is English (Canada) or English ( Australia) .Improves the reliability of voice assistants using Windows voice activation (Settings> Privacy> Voice Activation) for keywords.Improves the reliability of Cortana voice activation when using the keyword “Cortana “On devices that support low-power keywords. Security updates for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Shell, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Store, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Administration, Authentication Windows, Windows Cryptography, Microsoft HoloLens, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Windows File and Storage Systems, Windows File and Clustering Server, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Microsoft JET Database Engine and Windows Update Stack.

You can check the details of the security updates applied to the cumulative update for June 2020 in the Security Update Guide.