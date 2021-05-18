Cumulative demand, Walmart’s “optimism” potential stimulus boost for the year

By Aishwarya Venugopal and Richa Naidu

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc raised its profit estimate for the year on Tuesday after customers armed with government stimulus checks returned to its stores, fueling demand that is expected to remain high this year as they relax. restrictions due to COVID-19.

Shares of the world’s largest retailer were up about 4% in pre-market trading after it reported strong quarterly sales that beat expectations and said it expects revenue in fiscal 2022 to rise by high percentage figures. single digit.

It had previously projected a slight drop in earnings for the year.

Walmart has had a remarkable year buttressed by its strong foray into e-commerce and home delivery. While this trend toward online shopping is expected to continue, people are also returning to physical stores as the vaccination campaign progresses. Visits to Walmart stores nationwide grew 21.7% in April, according to data firm Placer.ai.

On Friday, Walmart began allowing people who have completed its vaccination program to shop without wearing masks, becoming the first major retailer to lift its mandatory mask use policy.

“Our optimism is greater than it was at the beginning of the year. In the United States, customers clearly want to go out and buy,” Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a statement. “We anticipate continued pent-up demand throughout 2021.”

Sales in US stores open for at least one year, excluding fuel, increased 6% in the first quarter ending April 30. Analysts had estimated a growth of 0.86%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Online sales lost some momentum, increasing 37%, compared to rising 74% in the same period a year earlier and 69% in the prior quarter.

Operating earnings grew 32.3% to $ 6.91 billion in the quarter, while Walmart reported adjusted earnings of $ 1.69 per share. Total revenue increased 2.7% to $ 138.31 billion.

(Reported by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)