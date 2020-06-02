MADRID, 1 (EUROPA PRESS)

After weeks of hiatus and months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus crisis, it seems that the entertainment industry will soon be able to resume its work in the United Kingdom, a country that has given permission to resume filming productions such as The Batman, the remake of The Little Mermaid. , the third installment in the Fantastic Animals saga or the Netflix series The Witcher.

According to The Guardian, these two films could be the first to resume their recording, after the government released new security measures developed by the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute. These guidelines include physical distance, safety training, and temperature measurements. With the rules passed, the producers of The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 have been cleared to return to work, though whether the team will decide to return or wait a few more weeks remains to be seen. Other productions that have also received the green light are The Little Mermaid and Season 2 of The Witcher.

If the team finally chose to start, it could do so starting in July. The Batman had completed approximately a quarter of its production, while Fantastic Beasts 3 was about to begin filming.

Despite the easing of restrictions, it appears that most productions have preferred to wait. In other countries that have lifted the restrictions, such as the Czech Republic and New Zealand, the industry continues to stand still. Until now, the most relevant title that has continued with its production is Avatar 2 by James Cameron, who recently resumed filming.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected both ongoing productions and movies to be released this year. An example is Tenet, whose release is scheduled for July 17. However, Warner Bros. has ensured that 80% of theaters around the world must be open for its release and, if not, they will choose to postpone it.

