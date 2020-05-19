The final bars of the last dance of Michael Jordan and his glorious Bulls, the adventures of a writer in crisis, the new series by the creator of La casa de papel or the disturbing world of sects. We find a lot of variety in the top-10 of the most watched these days on Netflix.

These are the ten favorite movie series of the streaming service’s viewers, a list in which “classics” such as La casa de papel or Unorthodox have disappeared and that have new, and in some surprising cases, additions:

1.- THE LAST DANCE

The ten-episode docuserie featuring unpublished material from the 1997-98 season shows the career of Michael Jordan and the glorious career of the Chicago Bulls in the 90s has said goodbye in a big way, at the top of the ranking of the most seen from Netflix.

2.- VALERIA

Diana Gómez (Valeria), Silma López (Lola), Paula Malia (Carmen), Teresa Riott (Nerea), Maxi Iglesias (Víctor) and Ibrahim Al Shami (Adrián) are the main protagonists of the series that adapts the novels Elísabet Benavent that It premiered on Netflix last Friday, May 8 and continues to rank high on the list.

3.- WHITE LINES

The new series by the creator of La casa de papel and Vis a vis has also trapped the public with a fast-paced story that centers on a mysterious murder and the appearance of a corpse that has been hidden for 20 years.

4.- THE 100

Before the premiere of the seventh and final season, it seems that not a few are trying to catch up on the previous six seasons of this science fiction series that recounts how 97 years after a nuclear war has ended civilization, a ship Space that houses the only survivors of humanity sends one hundred juvenile delinquents back to Earth, hoping to repopulate the planet.

5.- I LOVE YOU, IMBÉCIL

Quim Gutiérrez, Natalia Tena and Ernesto Alterio star in the romantic comedy directed by Laura Mañá that follows in the footsteps of Marcos, a young man who, after leaving his girlfriend … tries to reinvent himself by following different tips on the internet to become his version 2.0.

6.- THE OTHER MISSY

Another romantic comedy, in this case of American invoice and starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus, is among the most watched. This is The Other Missy, a film that tells the funny story of Tim, a man who forges a relationship through messages with whom he thinks is the girl of his dreams … but in reality he has been writing with a singular woman with whom he had a disastrous date.

7.- THE BLACKLIST

The acclaimed spy thriller created by Jon Bokenkamp and starring James Spader and Megan Boone has six seasons, a total of 132 episodes, available on Netflix.

8.- HOTEL TRANSILVANIA

The presence of the little ones at home is felt with the presence among the most viewed of the third installment of the animation saga in which Dracula and his gang live a fun, and very bumpy, family trip on a luxurious special cruise for monsters.

9.- THE SECOND NAME

The person in charge of Verónica and the REC saga, Paco Plaza, writes and directs this film, released in 2002, which delves into the disturbing world of sects in which he follows in the footsteps of a young woman who seeks to discover what is really hides behind his father’s suicide.

10.- PLAYING WITH FIRE

In this reality show of eight installments, beautiful and single people meet and socialize on the shores of paradise. But there is a catch. To win the $ 100,000 grand prize, they will have to give up sex.

.