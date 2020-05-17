By Diego Radivoy

FOR THE GAZETTE – BUENOS AIRES

The ontology of language would say that it is necessary to name something for it to exist. And if we believe that this is so, there is something that in the daily life of this quarantine was emphatically named: Culture represented an essential value in satisfying hours of entertainment and use of free time in all homes.

You only have to visit social networks to understand which items are the most chosen to share from home. Most people in their eagerness to continue interacting with each other inescapably recommend what series or movie they are watching, the music they are listening to (including playlists), their header books, or even some find in the free online dance content, theater, opera and others.

It is that this vertiginous reformulation of paradigms that the pandemic is offering us, leads us to reassess some things over others, and that is what diverse cultural agents in their various industries have interpreted when understanding the important social role that culture, art and entertainment were going to play in these global quarantines. Since this pandemic, from music lovers to young audiences, all cultural portals have reported record records of online audiences struggling to occupy the hours of confinement. From the Colón Theater or the San Martín Theater, to the main theaters in the world, all have arranged the most varied open programming on their portals. Even in universities, where Harvard itself released more than 70 degree seminars in all its careers, subtitled and free to be taken online.

The cultural industries have undoubtedly been a central ally in the homes during this closure; Paradoxically, when highlighting the problems of the various economic sectors, they do not seem to occupy the same central place in public rescue or subsidy programs. From this perspective, it seems that an event and party room is indisputably a mini-SME that requires immediate help because it has stopped its commercial activity; surprisingly, however, a cultural space or theater, governed by a similar microeconomic logic, is not even mentioned in the agenda of national concerns.

In this scenario, the doubt about when cultural activities will be enabled again becomes the greatest uncertainty in the sector. Most serious forecasts assign for the end of September and beginning of October the time line in which the massive events are estimated to be normalized. And in this sense, all you have to do is follow the forecasts of the leaders of each sector: In cinema, Marvel (the mainstay of the film box office) rescheduled all its premieres from November. The Art Basel fair was held in late September and the Saint Paul Biennale continues for October. In music, Live Nation, the undisputed world leader with 98 million tickets sold in its own shows during 2019, and its local partner in Argentina DF Entertainment, have reprogrammed their iconic recitals (Metallica, Maroon 5, Kiss) and the long-awaited Lollapalooza, the most important festival of bands in the world, all without exception from November.

The art world instead shows a more uncertain future. Although the museums hope to be able to open their tours promptly by limiting the public present per room, unfortunately there is no clear scenario for galleries and artists who depended on subsistence for art fairs that have managed to concentrate up to 70% of the annual sales volume.

The main art fairs in the world, such as Art Basel and Frieze, took refuge in online sales with their own platforms that digitally try to recreate the fair tour experience. Affected by the same restrictions, ArteBA had its 2020 edition also in digital format, marking with more than 120,000 visits a historical record for Artsy, the main international online sales platform. Another positive result of this experience has been discovering that online shopping, which has worked for years among large collectors, has also caught on very auspiciously for new art buyers.

Although art has its origin in a solitary communion against the contemplative inner act of creative work, in recent years, art and culture have become collective social experiences. Perhaps this integrating role of culture is an engine of economic reactivation that challenges us to leave our homes to share experiences “in company” again, be it a museum, a show, an outdoor recital, a cinema or a theater . Surely then, culture, art and entertainment are a strengthened survivor of covid-19 and therefore the factor of social catalyst, an indispensable principle of active solution, that the way out of this global crisis needs.

Diego Radivoy – Former director of Cultural and Creative Development of the city of Buenos Aires.

