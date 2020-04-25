It was mid-March. Preparations for the exhibition of a series of drawings and notes by Tarsila do Amaral, curated by Aracy Amaral, at the Fama Museu, in Itu, were in full swing. More than 50 years ago, such images were not shown to the public.

Although in Europe the number of people infected with the new coronavirus is already growing, the feeling of many was that perhaps Brazil would pass through this event unscathed. Naivety (or ignorance, perhaps?), But the fact was that the exhibition “Tarsila: Estudos e Anotações” had its opening postponed indefinitely one day before the scheduled date. This was one of the first exhibitions in Brazil to be temporarily canceled, followed by a flood of other cultural events that have ceased to occur, including SP-Arte, the most important art fair in Latin America.

Museums, galleries and industry institutions are acting and reacting to the moment of profound change in the art scene around the world.

Many of these measures taken in cultural centers around the globe have helped to prevent the disease from spreading among the population. At the end of January this year, Paris Musées, a public institution in the French capital responsible for managing 14 museums in the city, gave the public access to thousands of works that remain in its collection. Thus, a movement began, with no end date, that could change the arts scene forever.

From the strength that only the great world calamities have, artists, curators, museums, institutions and galleries began a process of renovation in different directions. Technology, still viewed with some fear by many of them, was now the main ally for quality content to reach the eyes and ears of millions of people.

With works digitized to the touch of a box, collections of addresses such as the North American Metropolitan and the Museum of Modern Art, MoMA, in addition to Brazilians Masp and Pinacoteca, became accessible via the internet. The Google Arts & Culture platform has collaborated extensively with this initiative: it currently maintains partnerships with more than two thousand museums worldwide, allowing entry into collections and exhibitions in digital form, such as the exhibition “Coco Chanel: Modernism”, on the influence of 20th century fashion stylist, exhibiting online at the New York Metropolitan. There are also great analyzes of works like Van Gogh’s Starry Night, with more than ten detailed images of the painting, made available by MoMA, the platform’s official partner.

It is certain, however, that, however dynamic such initiatives may be, the three-dimensional experience of visiting the museum, which includes a glimpse of Pablo Picasso’s trace in the giant Guernica – or even the curious sensation of seeing Leonardo’s famous Mona Lisa da Vinci, in its timid size in relation to our expectations -, goes far beyond what is possible to experience through the screen of our computers or cell phones.

The social network Instagram and its IGTV have become strong allies in the fight for art. Works commented by curators, guided tours conducted by the artists themselves and series on the creative process of leading authors fill the internet user’s news feed – material that has so far been little available to the public. Other institutions, such as the British Museum, in London, and the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, in Curitiba, managed to provide 3D visits by the institution and by exhibits previously shown in these spaces.

Humanist platform

Among the galleries, activities follow similar lines, always using technology as a link and way to motivate the consumption of information. With sales practically paralyzed, these spaces have joined forces in favor of more humanist causes and in tune with the world. In Brazil, artists, art professionals and galleries took on the Horizontes campaign to promote actions to alleviate the crisis generated by the pandemic in vulnerable communities. In this way, a fine selection of works is being sold on a digital platform with value going to institutions that are actively acting to combat the virus.

This whole new universe has immersed the public in a feeling already known from contemporary life, however, packed under a new name: “Infoxication”. The term refers to an online information overload that, while giving its users a consistent flow of images and data, also ends up generating anxiety. If the number of cultural programs already made her heart warm – or even a little uneasy – even with the social distance this has not changed. It remains to be hoped that these first steps in virtual cultural life will become as exciting and multisensory as what you are used to feeling in the real world.

