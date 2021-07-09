Cultural sector faces weak scenario

MEXICO CITY. The cultural sector of Mexico it lacks funding, substantive support from the private sector, lacks a museum law, and has weak legislation to defend its cultural heritage. This was noted yesterday by renowned academics, cultural promoters and experts in cultural policies during the first Virtual Forum on Cultural Rights.

They agreed that a structural reform of the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones, changes in General Law of Culture (LGC) and prevent INBAL and INAH from continuing to act as satellites.

Francisco Javier Dorantes, an academic at UNAM, regretted the lack of a museum law. “Please, dear academics, there is no museum law, with the cultural richness that we have in our country and it does not exist.”

He assured that a structural and technical reform should be sought to the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones, since “in the practical application of my professional life I realize how, due to this lack of legal instruments, the urban and the environmental prevails over the cultural ”.

And he added: “This law that we have was an advance, but it is not a true General Law of Culture (LGC). We need another that goes to the bottom of various issues: distribution of competences, cultural legal principles, coordination agreements, true instruments of public policy, verification and law enforcement systems, the bases for the institutionalization of the cultural sector ”.

Furthermore, “INBAL and INAH continue to act as satellites, which are suffering regressions in human rights.”

For his part, Antonio Cabrera Solares, from the 3D Network, asserted that “within the LGC it is necessary to include the part that corresponds to heritage cities.”

The economist Ernesto Piedras recalled that, according to Inegi figures, this sector generates 1.4 million direct jobs and, according to the Inegi Satellite Account metric, generates more than 3% of GDP, although when the shadow economy is added it reaches up to 7 percent ”. He asserted that metrics are still lacking in this area and regretted that every year there is talk of a new budget cut for culture.

Consultant Carlos Villaseñor criticized the ratification of the Unidroit agreement that seeks to formalize the federal Ministry of Culture, led by Alejandra Frausto, in the Senate of the Republic.

I cannot leave the issue aside, due to the mention made by Eréndira Cruzvillegas, head of the SC’s Legal Affairs Unit, that (before) we pronounced against the ratification of the Unidroit Agreement, because it has an absolutely public issue, such as It is the material cultural heritage, that is, of stolen or illegally exported goods, within the scope of private law.

It places us at a very serious disadvantage compared to traditionally importing countries, “he said.

For his part, the cultural manager Eduardo Cruz Vázquez, acknowledged that “the remaining path of the administration will have changes. So I am not on the side of those who think that something will happen that will reverse the budget reduction in public spending that has hurt so many cultural workers ”.

And he asserted that attention should be paid to those who will make up the next Culture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, to think about a reform to the LGC and to review why the private sector in Mexico is absent from support for culture.

Carlos Lara G. referred to the lack of security of the artists and Arturo Saucedo criticized the hiring of people with scholarships of between 4 thousand and 6 thousand pesos per month and that cultural rights are systematically violated and the budget and cultural institutions are dismantled.

The first virtual Forum on cultural rights was organized by Article 27, Red 3D, the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala, the UABJO and the UNAM.

* In the following link you will find the latest news