Cultural factors influence how you perceive colors | Life

The way you perceive colors is limited by the language you know to describe them.

Aina Casaponsa, professor of Language, Cognition and Neuroscience and Panos Athanasopoulo, professor of Linguistics and English Language, both at Lancaster University, have related in an article for The Conversation, how the way you express yourself in a language and can influence the perception you create about colors.

The human eye is capable of perceiving millions of colors, but how it does so depends on your vision.

There are people who can only see in certain color scales due to the absence of cells in the retina that are sensitive to very high light levels: the cones. This is known as colour blindness, And despite the myths about what a person with this pathology sees or does not see, the truth is that not even 2 color-blind people can see the same colors.

The distribution and density of these cells also varies between people with “normal vision”, which makes everyone experiences the same color, but in slightly different ways.

What these teachers have discovered is that despite these genetic differences, there are also cultural aspects that affect our perception of color. The language.

Different languages ​​and cultural groups also divide the color spectrum differently. For example, some languages ​​such as Bassa, which is spoken in Liberia and Sierra Leone, only have 2 terms to define colors: dark and light.

Another example they explain is the Warlpiri people, who live in a Northern Territory of Australia, there they don’t even use a term for the word “color”. Instead, they have a rich vocabulary that pertains to the texture, physical feel, and functional purpose of it.

To take closer examples, Russian, Greek, and Turkish have 2 separate terms for blue, one that refers exclusively to the darker tones and the other that refers to the lighter tones. This means that your perception of these colors will be much broader than in other cultures that do not distinguish them, but less than those in which they value a much wider spectrum of this color that goes up to green (sea water or turquoise).

According to researchers at Lancaster University, this not only happens with color, but different languages ​​can influence perceptions of all areas of life. Now, they continue to investigate how the use of and exposure to different languages ​​changes the way everyday objects are perceived.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Irina Pérez.