The Brazilian has consumed culture in another way, and it was thinking in this sense that a group of researchers and cultural producers is producing and disseminating content through a platform of courses and with ways to make social isolation more productive and enable people living on culture going through the crisis.

Photo: Photo: Leda Bárbara Soares / DINO

A team of cultural entrepreneurs from Minas Gerias, led by the historian André Colombo and with dozens of other researchers, specialists, masters and doctors, realized that they could share the accumulated knowledge of their academic and practical experiences and make people who live and work in the artistic-cultural environment to seek new ways of producing at home. “Today, we have seen many attempts and initiatives for survival. Sale of personal objects and collections, attempts to create products and productions online. The creation of shows and even exhibitions and entire virtual events.”, Explains researcher André Vieira Colombo that works in the management and research of cultural heritage.

It was with this in mind that they created the Sustentare Assessoria, a platform of online courses focused on the areas of culture, cultural heritage and integrated management in these areas. The project provides tools for professionals, students and beginners interested in related areas, to improve themselves in the areas of protection, promotion, preservation and dissemination of cultural heritage. Access to the platform is free and the public can choose the courses available and if there is a greater interest, the virtual environment provides basic courses of up to 12 hours and special courses with up to 60 hours of content at popular prices.

Researcher André Colombo believes that part of society will be transformed from this pandemic: “We will certainly have learned something. Rethinking paths for cultural and educational processes is inevitable. We were taken by surprise and will not leave the same way we entered this pandemic. We are even working with projects suitable to contribute to the recovery, in the area of ​​tourism, for example, for the post-recovery period. “, adds the specialist.

For anthropologist Roberta Salgueiro, one of the teachers who are part of the program team, “Culture in Brazil has always been haunted by the exception, and the effects of the pandemic have opened up the weaknesses of policies to encourage and protect cultural manifestations and productions: the culture circuit was affected by the pandemic, the future of culture production in Brazil, culture with representativeness and plurality, depends on the construction of structural policies and on the awareness of the population that they are participants in the culture, as producers, consumers and agents of an important productive network “, explains the anthropologist.

To use the platform, access the electronic address http://cursos.sustentareassessoria.com.br/login/index.php.

Access the networks for more information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sustentareassessoria/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sustentareassessoria/

Official website: http://www.sustentareassessoria.com.br/

Website: http://cursos.sustentareassessoria.com.br/login/index.php

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra