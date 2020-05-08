In the late afternoon of Thursday 7, the Special Secretary for Culture, Regina Duarte, gave an exclusive and live interview to CNN Brazil. Always smiling, trying to imply a climate of tranquility, she intended to talk about her projects for the cultural area. However, to reporter Daniel Adjuto, she minimized torture during the dictatorship, at the same time that she sang the song Pra Frente, Brasil, by Miguel Gustavo, a jingle known as a hymn of the 1970 Brazilian team, but which marked the time of truculence in Brazil.

During and after the interview, the cultural environment manifested itself, criticizing the secretary and questioning positive actions for the area, what a pity with the situation caused by the quarantine and without a governmental return in its favor. In addition, Regina was also asked about not speaking publicly about the recent deaths of artists, musicians, intellectuals: “Will the secretariat become an obituary?”.

And abruptly ended the interview, when questioned, by a video sent on the same day, by the actress Maitê Proença. The secretary got out of control, saying she was betrayed, because that was “not agreed”. The conversation ended when an assistant from Regina came on the scene, forcing the network to take the scene down.

The repercussions on social networks were numerous, see some below.

Singer Anitta manifested herself on Regina Duarte’s Instagram

Photo: Instagram / Estadão reproduction

Anitta, singer

“I see that you are following me here on Instagram and I would like to say something as a citizen. I watched your interview on CNN and I have already seen in some places that a live interview was not arranged etc and etc, but speaking as an artist who has already gone through that sometimes (if it really was that), I think there would be a thousand other ways to speak without being rude to others. A person who accepts to assume the secretary of culture is accepting to work for the people, that would mean listening to the sides ALSO who think differently from you and put your position on the issue. Refusing to hear a contrary opinion right after praising the dictatorship times causes me a lot of fear. Even because I and many of my friends would be the first to be censored if this regime returned to Brazil and us to continue in the exercise of our work. I would like to say that culture in Brazil goes far beyond classical ballet, symphonic orchestras and poetry books (which are also incredible and have immense value). Governing only for those who cause you affection is not governing for the people. Wouldn’t it be smarter to answer calmly and wisely what has been done by the cultural class due to the events of the covid 19? In fact, what has been done? All municipalities in Brazil have entertainment funds for the people. Now that they are not being used, where is this money going? Couldn’t you try to get him to go to the industry workers who are suffering from the moment? As much as you are not afraid of the virus, shouldn’t you also work for those who have and are taking the situation seriously? Does your position only govern those who think similar to you? What about families who have lost relatives to the disease? How would you feel hearing a testimony from those who ignore the moment? Where’s the empathy? My purpose here is not to insult but to question. “

Walcyr Carrasco, playwright

I don’t understand what happened, Regina! pic.twitter.com/cTAOaI1oAW – Walcyr Carrasco (@WalcyrCarrasco) May 8, 2020

Bruno Gagliasso, actor

Whose service is this lady? Treating tortured and killed in the dictatorship as lives that are lost in natural deaths? Who does she intend to represent beyond this government of monsters? Regina Duarte, shame on you. pic.twitter.com/MSuFgzxwqR – Bruno Gagliasso (@brunogagliasso) May 7, 2020

João Vicente, presenter

What a sad end. Regina Duarte is the queen of the swastika – João Vicente (@ joaovicente27) May 8, 2020

Hildegard Angel, journalist and sister of Stuart Angel, killed by the military dictatorship

I’m afraid of Regina Duarte – Hildegard Angel (@hilde_angel) May 8, 2020

Antonio Prata, writer

Seeing Regina Duarte on CNN, we don’t understand why the militia wing wants her head. She is perfect for this government. They were made for each other. – Antonio Prata (@antonioprata) May 8, 2020

Tatiana Salem Levy, writer

Eduardo Lacerda, editor

Luiza Jorge, producer

Renato Janine Ribeiro, political scientist

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.