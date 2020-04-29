Farmers from Unión Hidalgo in Oaxaca offer their crops during the health emergency for Covid-19, they assure that they prefer not to have profits than to decompose.

Diana Manzo

Unión Hidalgo, Oax.- Years ago the Ruiz family melon harvest reached consumers in Mexico City, Chiapas, Veracruz and Oaxaca. This year the Covid-19 pandemic stopped the national distribution and now the sale is made in the local market, what they seek is to recover the investment to continue cultivating the field that they assure is life expectancy.

They prefer the fruit to finish rather than spoil. In its last harvest in 2019, the box of melons cost 450 pesos, now they sell it for 200 pesos, because their goal is to help families in this crisis even if they do not make a profit.

They are originally from the Zapotec town of Unión Hidalgo and for more than 15 years they have worked the land, however, for three years they decided to grow melons, but they never thought that a pandemic would prevent them from transporting their fruit as they did years ago.

Ricky Ruiz together with his father are the promoters of this project, his mother and sister also collaborate, they are the ones who offer melons to local markets and also go to the cut every day.

The Ruiz family, to achieve rapid distribution, offers melons at retail in front of traditional markets and also with buyers from neighboring communities, but all at a low price to prevent them from breaking down.

“We did not expect this pandemic, but now it did hit us financially, however, to help us and help families, we are selling our fruit at low cost to obtain the investment, we are no longer talking about profits because that will not be possible, melon that we offer is of quality and organically planted ”, expressed Ricky Ruiz.

This family does not receive government support, the harvest was cultivated by their own resources, and their priority is to continue tilling the land because it generates basic food.

“Now with Covid we feel that the field should be prioritized even more. Hopefully the government supports us in this pandemic. Fortunately, people have bought our melons, the harvest is progressing and we continue cultivating, we will not let the field die that has given us so much, ”he said.

According to data from the peasant movement “The field belongs to everyone”, he assured that Mexico’s gross domestic product (GDP) will suffer a 2% contraction, which will also affect the countryside, also hit by a climate crisis that “will cause severe droughts in areas of cultivation and reduction of production ”.

From his home … he created a family garden

So far in his quarantine he has grown chili peppers, sweet potatoes, radishes, tomatoes, and even ornamental flowers. Siado ‘Guie’ Jiménez built a small garden in the courtyard of his house because he believes that cultivating the land is life.

Every morning, without any rest, she takes her garden tools and begins to feel how the earth is creating life in her home, with her hands delicately cutting the tomatoes and preparing her salad.

He also observes and is excited to see how his peppermint, mint, epazote, chili peppers of various varieties and even some medicinal plants such as staph and aloe have grown.

Soon she will also grow sweet potatoes and radishes and invite her group of friends to try their first harvest.

She assures that this pandemic has given her back her love for plants, which she has had in itself, but that due to the office work she carries out, she has not fully developed it.

He is happy because his eyes shine when he explains how he has managed to achieve these crops and that he hopes to share the harvest soon.

He also made the vermicompost technique using solid waste, with which he assures he will have a better production because everything is 100% organic.

Having a garden confesses Siado ‘Guié’ has been a showcase for the confinement and assured that when a person has a conscious mental health, they think about natural life, for example, the garden in the patio of their house.

In addition, she uses her social networks and shares cultivation techniques that have served to motivate other women to harvest.

Likewise, she barters or exchanges plants, because she says “a plant is not sold, given away or exchanged” and with that philosophy, she wants natural life to continue to grow in the backyards of homes in this quarantine.

“Sowing goes hand in hand with a peace signature and a life free of violence, so I am pleased that more women reproduce this technique, reaping help emotionally, plants are allies,” he said.

Siado ‘Guie’ indicated that the quarantine has served him to reflect on life and plants, to understand emotions and channel them into these natural beings who do not ask for anything but give a lot.