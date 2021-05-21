Culé renewal: Kun Agüero will sign with Barcelona until 2023



Aguero is the key piece that can convince Messi to stay at the Blaugrana club.

Photo: Catherine Ivill Pool / AFP / Getty Images

Sergio Kun “Agüero” has reached an agreement with the Football Club Barcelona. The validated journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the alliance between both parties so that the Argentine striker becomes the first culé reinforcement for next season. New details were revealed: will sign for two years, until June 2023.

What’s more, “Kun” will receive an extra bonus in the event that Barcelona win the UEFA Champions League during their stay. It should be noted that his salary would not be one of the highest in the workforce. As an extra to the information, which will surely please the fans of the Catalans, the second booster would be Memphis Depay, who would have already informed his new lawyers that he wants to join Barcelona.

Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, ​​here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL. 🔵🔴 #FCB More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça 🚨🇳🇱 – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

The agreement is expected to go from verbal to written as soon as the UEFA Champions League final is over, which Agüero will play with Manchester City. This match will take place next Saturday, May 29.

The role played by “Kun” goes beyond reinforcing a forward that has not been as effective as that of a club like Barcelona should be. His arrival is a very compelling reason for Lionel Messi to be convinced and continue with the club of his loves. Let’s remember that Agüero and Messi are very good friends and this will be a unique opportunity for them to play together after numerous battles with the Argentine team.

BREAKING: @aguerosergiokun has reached a verbal agreement to join @fcbarcelona. He’s expected to sign after the 🆑 final 🔵🔴 (via @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/QFVXk9eylp – 433 (@ 433) May 21, 2021

You may also be interested: Messi receives a vacation from Barcelona to focus on the Copa América.