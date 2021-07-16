Cuixart calls for the unity of the independence movement: “We will do it again”

Puigdemont, Cuixart, Aragonès and Junqueras; on the 60th anniversary of Òmnium Cultural in Elna (France) (Photo: Quique Garcia / .)

The staff of the Catalan independence movement met this Friday in Elna, France. In this French town, the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Òmnium Cultural took place, a meeting that was attended by the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, the former President Carles Puigdemont and the former Vice President Oriol Junqueras.

It was not just any date. From the lectern, the president of the association, Jordi Cuixart, has called to stand up to “fascism”. He has also called for unity “in diversity” of the independence movement. “We will do it again and we will do it better,” he proclaimed.

One of the main ideas that Cuixar has launched was that Òmnium will continue to fulfill the role of channeling the different sectors of the Catalan independence movement. The president of this association has offered it as a “meeting point” for the whole of Catalan sovereignty to help “weave complicities”. However, he has warned that Òmnium will continue to be “demanding” with the parties.

The event was also attended by the rest of the politicians pardoned for the cause of the procés. In fact, their presence was captured in a final photo, for which Cuixart has asked them to go on stage: Puigdemont; Oriol Junqueras, the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Sànchez; the former president of the Parliament, Carme Forcadell; former councilors Josep Rull, Quim Forn, Lluis Puig, Clara Ponsatí, Carles Mundó, Meritxell Borràs and Meritxell Serret, as well as former CUP deputy Anna Gabriel.

The final photo of the act that symbolizes the unity of the Catalan independence movement (Photo: Quique Garcia / .)

Call for unity

″ Why have we been and are victims of this fierce repression? Well, for a reason, because the Spanish State is clear about it, the Spanish State knows that we can win, let’s not forget it either. We can win, and it only depends on us ”, said Cuixart.

The Spanish State knows that we can win, let’s not forget it either Jordi Cuixart, president of Òmnium Cultural

For the leader of Òmnium Cultural, the best way to “confront fascism and intolerance is not to give up on continuing to build this people together.” It has also reaffirmed its commitment and that of the entity in other matters such as the defense of Catalan and the Catalan school model, as well as with social cohesion and human rights.

