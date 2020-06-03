Christian Cueva should not have his contract renewed at Pachuca, Mexico. The link ends on June 30 and the midfielder would be “free” in the market.

Cueva should not stay in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Pachuca)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“All players with a high salary will probably leave,” summarized Andrés Fassi, director of Pachuca, in an interview with Sports Gazette.

Alianza Lima, from Peru, does not hide his interest in repatriating Cueva, but the high salary hinders the negotiation. Boca Juniors, from Argentina, is also one of the possible targets. Meanwhile, the owner says he is calm.

“The contract ends in a few days, but I am calm, I do not know what will happen, everything is different in a pandemic. If I leave, it is not the end of the world. I will come back strongly … Some vehicles publish wrong things, the technician said wants me to stay … Anyway, this will be resolved calmly “, said Cueva, on Instagram.

The coach of the Peruvian national team, Ricardo Gareca, revealed to ESPN the consultation of Juan Román Riquelme, a former player and now manager of Boca.

“Riquelme called me to talk about Zambrano and took the opportunity to ask about Cueva, who is a player he likes, but did not talk about going to Boca at the moment,” said the coach.

“As we are football people, we exchanged opinions and within that conversation Cueva’s talent came out, because Riquelme likes the characteristics of this type of player”, added Gareca.

THE Gazette he also heard one of Cueva’s businessmen, Cesar Mejía, and his brother, Jorge Luis.

“He only had a contract until June, so he is free on the market. I don’t know what will happen now,” said the agent.

“Christian is seeing the best for him. Boca is a great club and everyone wants to play there, but at the moment Cueva is in Mexico. His contract ends in June and we’ll see later. The pandemic left everything very still and nothing can be defined, about leaving or the possibility of continuing “, explained the brother.

Meanwhile, Santos is monitoring the situation. Peixe is filing an action in partnership with Krasnodar, from Russia, against Christian Cueva and also Pachuca.

Cueva was on loan to Santos until January and left on a forced basis. FIFA released the signature, but, according to Peixe, promised to collect an indemnity. The deal was for Alvinegro to pay R $ 23 million in four annual installments to Krasnodar, which has received nothing so far.

“If Cueva’s departure really happens, he will not be released from the fine or indemnity,” said Peres, Sports Gazette.

Christian Cueva is 28 years old and has played 16 times for Santos and only three this year for Pachuca. Peixe was close to negotiating with San Lorenzo, from Argentina, before the “surprise” trip to Mexico.



