¿Cuernos en Hoy ?, Erik Rubín partying with influencer | Instagram

Marriage in trouble? Once again, the marriage formed by Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin, because the rumors of a possible infidelity surround them again.

The husband of the famous host of the Hoy Program has been caught partying with a beautiful blonde influencer and they looked so close that they say something could have happened between them. The photographs of the husband of Andrea Legarreta Martinez quickly circulated on social media.

Internet users assured that the images where Erik Rubín is seen with the beautiful young woman correspond to a night out a few days ago. In the photographs you can see the former Timbiriche toasting with the young woman and apparently with more people and smiles were the order of the day.

Neither Erik, nor the host of Hoy have spoken about the images; However, it is most possible that doing so will reduce the rumors, since they are considered one of the most solid couples in the Mexican show.

This would not be the first time that an alleged infidelity between the celebrity couple had been discussed. Some time ago, it was Alfredo Adame who had no qualms about assuring that Legarreta “cheated” on Erik Rubín and that they even called him “unicorn”.

This scandal arose through an audio that Adame claimed not to have realized was being recorded; However, when questioning about the situation, it did not take long to assure again that the actress also had a relationship with a Televisa executive and more than that, that she had also had one with a handsome young actor while married.

On the other hand, the communicator received the unconditional support of Rubín, who reiterated his love and respect for his wife on social networks and was supporting her at all times of the gossip that arose as a result of this.