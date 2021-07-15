Cucurella, on Mourinho’s request list

07/15/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

José Mourinho’s plans were upset the day Spinazzola broke his Achilles heel. A serious injury that will have the Italian international, who was completing a Eurocup to frame, many months away. Too long for the Rome that cannot afford not to bring a spare for Leonardo.

According to ‘.’, Mourinho would have asked Marc Cucurella, current Getafe player and trained at the Masía del Barça. ‘Cucu’ has a contract with the azulones until 2024 after signing for the Madrid team last season. Its clause is 18 million euros. An amount more than acceptable for the performance it has been giving in recent years.

Cucurella is now concentrating with the National Team to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. A showcase that can add more competitors to Roma in the bid for the Getafe lane. In fact, Brighton is another team in the race to sign Marc.

Getafe debuts today

Without ‘Cucu’, Getafe, which is doing its preseason in La Manga, will play its first preparation match today. Ibiza, a team that was promoted to the Second Division, will be measured. It will be the first game that Míchel will lead, who came to replace José Bordalás, Valencia coach.