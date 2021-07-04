Cubs sign former Dodgers pitcher with seven years of MLB experience

The team of Chicago Cubs, confirmed the signature of the left-handed pitcher Tony Cingrani, player with seven years of experience in Big leagues (MLB) and who has a past with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Multiple sources confirmed that the southpaw Tony Cingrani reached a Minor League agreement with the Cubs, where it will seek to return at Big leagues, since he has not played since the 2018 season with the aforementioned Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cingrani is a 31-year-old left-handed reliever with seven seasons of experience in the MLB, undoubtedly an acquisition for Cubs that could go a long way toward strengthening his bullpen this season 2021.

This launcher recently acquired by the Cubs He spent some time playing in the Independent League and thanks to those tasks he made his way to belong to a team of the MLB, being assigned in the first instance to the affiliate Triple-A Iowa, where he will be available as a left-handed reliever.

Here is the report:

Cubs Sign Tony Cingrani https://t.co/fjyxegTZgn pic.twitter.com/WjUIIQYMq9 – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 4, 2021

Tony Cingrani has up to 216 games of experience in Big leagues, where surely in Minors he will seek to work in the best way to see if the Cubs they consider him to the main roster.

His lifetime record in the MLB He is 12-22 with a 4.01 ERA, 17 saves and 366 strikeouts. In addition, he has a participation in the World Series with the Dodgers.