Cubs restart benches-clearing Willson Contreras drama by throwing behind Brandon Woodruff (Video)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff didn’t take kindly to Ryan Tepera throwing behind him.

Baseball is a game of unwritten rules, and somewhere in there is a simple message – you throw at our guy, and we’ll take out one of yours. With that in mind, Woodruff is actually fairly lucky that he wasn’t hit anywhere on his torso with a fastball.

Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera took matters into his own hands, getting back at the Brewers for plunking Willson Contreras less than a week ago. Tepera threw a pitch behind Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff this time around, and he didn’t take kindly to it. Woodruff started shouting back at the mound, and several Cubs infielder came to their pitcher’s aid. This time, however, the benches were not called in.

Throwing at Brandon Woodruff is pretty bush league but same time Contreras gets drilled a lot. But same time Contreras does bush league stuff. So where does it start or end? I think you can drill guys but come on. Brandon Woodruff. A little respect for starting pitching please. – Barstool Carl (@barstoolcarl) April 14, 2021

The Cubs-Brewers drama will not end here

Feuds like this often go all season long, sometimes more. Contreras is unlikely to forget anytime soon, that’s for sure. He’s been hit an alarming number of times by Milwaukee pitching.

Still, throwing behind the opposing pitcher is bold, to say the least. It sends a clear message that the Cubs aren’t going to stand by while Contreras is victim of opposing pitchers who like to throw too far inside.