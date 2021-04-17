Cubs pitcher prays before facing Ronald Acuña Jr.

Chicago Cubs pitcher, Dillon maples, said a prayer (or so it seems) before facing Ronald Acuña Jr. in this Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at the Major League Baseball – MLB.

OR Dillon maples He prayed to God before facing what has been the best hitter of the 2021 season of Big leagues, Ronald Acuña Jr. or I was just looking at the little guide sheet that is kept in the cap before each relay.

Here the video:

Dillon Maples says a quick prayer before facing Ronald Acuña Jr. https://t.co/Xj5iRTftRF pic.twitter.com/HWM4d9YFUy – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) April 16, 2021

Whatever it is, the offensive level of Ronald Acuña Jr. It is impressive that without a doubt this video gives us to think that, since it seems that Dillon maples prayed a cortical prayer before facing the home run leader in the 15-day 2021 season of MLB.

However, the prayer to Maples It came out in a great way, since in that turn he retired Ronald Acuna Jr. and did not suffer the power that he has been unleashing in recent days with the Braves in the MLB 2021.

There is no doubt that this is curious and whatever happened, it seems clearly that Dillon maples he wanted to entrust himself to God before facing “The Abuser” Ronald Acuña Jr. LOL.

Maples he worked for an inning, allowing a hit, a run, a pair of walks and a chocolate. While, Acuna Jr., batted 4-1, with two RBIs and reached 16 RBIs on the season, which so far have placed him in the lead in the MLB.