Cubs destroy Brewers 15-2

04/24/2021 at 7:39 AM CEST

EFE

Venezuelan catcher Willson Contreras hit a home run that was worth three touchdowns and Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee Brewers 15-2. The Cubs thus achieved their fourth consecutive victory.

Contreras (6) took the ball out of the field in the sixth inning when he found the serpentine of the Dominican relay Angel Perdomo. The Venezuelan hit from all four corners over the top of left field, pushing ranger Jake Marisnick and catcher Austin Romine into the register. Puerto Rican shortstop Javier Báez (6) also connected from four corners in the second inning, with no runners in the way. Marisnick (1) and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (4) also hit home runs.

The victory was credited to starter Kyle Hendricks (1-2) in six innings. For the Cubs the loss was charged by starter Brett Anderson (2-2) in a third inning.

DeGrom strikes out 15 Nationals

Opener Jacob deGrom struck out 15 opponents, the most of his career, he threw a two hits and increased the offense of the New York Mets, who defeated the Washington Nationals 6-0. DeGrom has struck out 43 in his last three starts and 50 overall this season, breaking the record for majors in the first four starts by a pitcher set last weekend by Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber with 48. DeGrom (2-0) allowed two hits and retired 15 via strikeout.

In attack, starter Brandon Nimmo (1) got the field ball out in the eighth inning, with a runner ahead. The loss was charged by starter Erick Fedde (1-2) in a five-round job.

Ynoa debuts winning against Arizona

Dominican starter Huascar Ynoa pitched six solid innings and was credited for his first career win and The Atlanta Braves defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. Ynoa (1-1) allowed just two runs and two hits in six innings. The 22-year-old right-handed pitcher led 3-0 before allowing a two-run home run to catcher Carson Kelly in the fifth inning. Ynoa’s night to remember also featured his first two career hits and his first RBI. The Dominican Republic pitcher doubled to left field off starter Luke Weaver in the third inning for his first hit and added a one-run single in the fourth. Ynoa’s strong start helped Atlanta break Arizona’s four-game winning streak.

Curaçao second baseman Ozzie Albies (3) and third baseman Austin Riley (2) hit home runs for the Braves.

The Diamondbacks lost to Weaver (1-2) in five innings.

Wood and Yastrzemski combine and beat the Marlins

Starter Alex Wood worked seven innings and Ranger Mike Yastrzemski hit a home run for the San Francisco Giants, who defeated the Miami Marlins 5-3. Wood (2-0) allowed a one-run home run, walked and struck out seven batters en route to victory.

On drums, Yastrzemski (3) got the ball out of the field in the third inning, with a runner on the trails.

The loss was carried by Dominican starter Sandy Alcántara (0-2) in five innings.

Matz extends his winning streak by beating the Rays

Starter Steven Matz won his fourth consecutive start, second baseman Marcus Semien hit a three-run home run and The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3. Matz (4-0), acquired from the New York Mets in January, allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. The southpaw went 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA with New York last year. Matz had allowed three earned runs in 18 1/3 innings in his previous three starts.

For the Rays, Cuban ranger Randy Arozarena (3) hit a four-corner hit. Arozarena knocked the ball out of the field over the top of center field, hitting 445 feet, and shoved ranger Kevin Kiermaier and fellow first baseman Yandy Diaz into the register.

The loss was carried by starter Tyler Glasnow (2-1) in six innings.

Tapia seals the Rockies victory with a home run

The Dominican ranger Raimel Tapia sent the ball to the fairway in the ninth inning and sealed the Colorado Rockies win 5-4 over Philadelphia Phillies. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Tapia (3) found the pitches of Dominican closer Héctor Neris and got the ball out of the field. Tapia’s home run flew 379 feet over the right-field fence, with no runners leading, with just one out recorded in the inning.

On the mound the victory was credited by closer Mychal Givens (1-1) in one episode. For the Phillies the defeat was carried by Neris (1-2) in a third of the inning.

Moncada hits home run in White Sox win

Cuban third baseman Yoan Moncada took the ball out of the field to the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Texas Rangers 9-7. Moncada (2) hit a full-return hit in the eighth, with no runners ahead, as he chased closer Kyle Cody’s streamer with one out in the episode.

The victory went to relay Cody Heuer (2-1) in one and a third innings.

For the Rangers, Cuban ranger Adolis Garcia (5) hit a pair of homers. Garcia started the power penalty against the Rangers in the fifth inning, finding the pitches from relief Evan Marshall. The Cuban hit the ball off the field with a 405-foot hit over center field, which pushed the runs of designated hitter Willie Calhoun and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the buzzer. Garcia, who hit twice in five trips to the batter’s box, finished with four RBIs and two runs scored.

The defeat was carried by Cody (0-2) in three episodes.

Martinez and Bogaerts punish the Mariners

Designated hitter JD Martinez and shortstop Xander Bogaerts each hit home runs for the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5. Martinez (7) got the ball out of the field in the third inning, with no runners ahead, while Bogaerts (3) punished in the first inning when leading a runner on the trails.

The beneficiary on the mound was the Japanese relief Hirokazu Sawamura (1-0) in work of one and a third innings. For the Mariners, the Japanese starter Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) lost in four innings and two thirds.

Two Stanton home runs in the Yankees win

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of homers, and the New York Yankees connected four times, beating the Cleveland Indians 5-3. New York has won two in a row and three of the last four. Stanton hit a solo 429-foot home run in the third off Logan Allen and another in the fifth for his first multi-homer game since Sept. 27, 2018. Second baseman Rougned Odor (2) also hit a home run. of four corners leading a runner down the road. Odor drove the ball off the field against Allen’s pitches when the pitcher had two outs in the episode.

The victory was won by relief Lucas Luetge (1-0) in one and a third innings. Allen (1-3) lost to the Indians in a 2/3 innings job.

Garcia seals the Astros victory

Dominican pinch hitter Robel Garcia hit the single that drove the lead run in the 10th inning and The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Garcia singled to center field and pushed in the run of catcher Jason Castro, which sealed the victory for the Texan ninth.

Cuban first baseman Yuli Gurriel (3) hit a home run in the seventh inning, leading a runner on the trails, as he punished the pitches of reliever Aaron Slegers. Gurriel sent Cuban designated hitter Yordan Alvarez to the buzzer with a 380-foot punch over the left-field fence.

The victory was credited to closer Ryan Pressly (2-0) in two innings. For the Angels, the loser was Cuban closer Raisel Iglesias (1-2) in two-thirds of the inning.

Molina drives in Cardinals victory

Puerto Rican catcher Yadier Molina hit a home run and added a career RBI double of difference and The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4. Molina (5) began his punishment in the second episode by hitting a solitary four-corner hit. The Puerto Rican found the pitches of starter Sonny Gray and bounced the ball off the field with a 400-foot hit over the left-field fence. Later, in the third inning, he hit a double between right and center fields and pushed third baseman Nolan Arenado with the run for the ultimate lead.

The victory was credited to the South Korean starter Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0) in work of five and two thirds innings. For the Reds, the defeat was carried by Gray (0-1) in three and two-thirds episodes.

Minor controls the Tigers from the mound

Starter Mike Minor pitched 5 2/3 innings and The Kansas City Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-2. Minor (2-1) allowed four hits, a home run and two runs, walked two and knocked out nine on his way to victory.

Ranger Andrew Benintendi (1) and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn (1) hit solo home runs.

The loss was carried by starter Casey Mize (1-2) in 4 2/3 innings.

Laureano hits a home run and the Athletics keep winning

The Dominican ranger Ramón Laureano connected from four corners and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Oriols 3-1. With their victory, the Athletics reached 12 consecutive, his longest winning streak in nearly two decades. Oakland’s streak is the longest since it hit a franchise record of 20 in a row in 2002. It’s the Athletics’ third-longest winning streak since moving to Oakland in 1968, and it’s the longest in the majors since the Houston Astros’ 12-game streak from June 6-18, 2018.

Laureano (2) hit a full return in the fifth inning to find the pitches of Puerto Rican starter Jorge López, no teammates ahead, no outs in the episode.

The triumph was credited to starter Cole Irvin (2-2) in 5 1/3 innings. For the Oriols, the loss was carried by López (1-3) in four complete innings.

Happ loses no-hit but defeats Pirates

Starter JA Happ missed a no-hitter opportunity when catcher Jacob Stallings doubled in the eighth inning, but the Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. In his first season with the Twins, Happ was immediately fired by driver Rocco Baldelli with a two-race lead and replaced by Tyler Duffey.

Happ (1-0), 38, walked two batters, both in the second, and struck out three. He threw 95 pitches, with 51 strikes, and dropped his ERA after three starts to 1.69.

Venezuelan first baseman Willians Astudillo (1) took the ball off the field in the third inning, solo, against the work of starter JT Brubaker, with two outs in the episode.

The Pirates’ loss was carried by Brubaker (2-1) in seven full innings.