Pokémon is always present in our lives. Every week there is something new to tell about this mythical saga. Whether it is recounting how fans of the saga pay tribute to it in other games, or how some of the franchise’s bets do not go as expected, it seems that there is always something more to tell about Pocket Monsters. Especially when the information refers to the first generation, the one that started the phenomenon and the one that, possibly, has left the greatest impression on the memory of the players. But hey, leaving nostalgia aside, today we bring you the first names in English (the same ones that came to us), which were intended for two of those first generation Pokémon: Cubone and Clefairy. Both names are linked to distinctive characteristics of these two creatures, so if you want to know them, we invite you to continue downloading.

A sad past and a fondness for singing in Pokémon

In the case of the little Cubone, the first name that was thought for this land-type Pokémon was Orphon, a small variant of Orphan (orphan). A name that undoubtedly refers to the sad background of this pokémon, the loss of his mother. The story of “La Madre de Cubone” meant, for all those children who began to marvel at Blue and Red, a shock of sadness and intensity that broke with that friendly and happy environment present in the rest of the adventure.

For his part, the good of Clefairy was going to be called, in English (remember), Aria. This name does reference to its distinctive movement: Song and, possibly, it is also related to the mysticism that always accompanied this nice pokémon. In any case, both were discarded and you already know what were the options that were finally chosen for both of you. What do you think? What names would you have liked more?

