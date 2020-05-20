Tijuana Baja California.- In the last hours it was revealed that Erick ‘Cube’ Torres He ran over a person, because he was drunk, but now the player from Xolos de Tijuana assured that this is not true, although he accepted that he did have “drinks on him.”

In an interview for Fox Sports, ‘Cubo’ Torres assured that it was not true that he ran over someone, nor that he fled and about a document, in which Torres would have accepted his responsibility, he stated that it was not his handwriting.

Regarding the facts, ‘Cube’ stated that he came out of a barbecue that the team had, accepting that he did go with ‘glasses on top’.

They did take the car from me, because I had some glasses. They told me that I couldn’t drive and that’s why I spoke to my wife so she could be with me, ”he declared.

Erick Torres said he is concerned that they say he was drunk and ran over a person, because it is something delicate.

Erick Torres tells me that it is FALSE, it is NOT his handwriting, he did NOT try to run over a person and much less there was persecution.

He tells me that if there was a momentary “arrest” coming out of a barbecue with #Xolos, the club is aware of this and did not go any further. They still have no date to return. https://t.co/7vWstVg7Hx – Brenda Alvarado (@ brendalvarado94)

May 18, 2020

Xolos will investigate incident

In accordance with ESPN, the Xolos management will investigate the incident, where one of its elements is involved: Erick Torres.

According to the first version, ‘Cube’ ran over a person, when he was being chased by the Police, while being drunk.

There was indeed an incident, but not to such an extent, as the report says, “said a close friend of the Tijuana team.

The incident occurred on August 20, 2019.

EB

On this note:

.