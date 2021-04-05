Cubans join the San Isidro Movement in protest

April 5, 2021 April 5, 2021

Dozens of Cubans joined this Sunday in a protest organized by the Cuban opposition group known as the San Isidro Movement (MSI), based in Havana, which sought to celebrate the organization’s anniversary and show discontent against the communist authorities of the Island.

Independent media based in Havana showed live images and photographs of the protest, which included songs and slogans against the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“San Isidro can be the whole of Cuba,” Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, an independent artist and one of the leaders of the MSI, said surrounded by the crowd.

The protest is not legal in Cuba. The Havana government does not tolerate dissent and considers them “mercenaries” of foreign powers that seek to reverse the socialist system and restore capitalism in Cuba.

What is the MSI?

It is an artistic and social movement that emerged in Havana, Cuba, in 2018. The first protests sought to make visible the opposition to Decree 349 imposed by the Cuban government to restrict and sanction freedom of expression and art.

Its main activists are, among others, Otero Alcántara, a performance artist; Iris Ruiz, theatrologist and actress; Michel Matos, producer and cultural manager; the poet Amaury Pacheco, Yanelis Núñez, Art curator and researcher.

Their objective is to denounce through art and social protest what they classify as human rights violations in Cuba. They are often detained by State Security for short periods of time.

Summon the Cubans

On Sunday, Otero Alcántara indicated in one of the videos published on the networks: “We have already shown that we can summon people.”

“It’s over, dominoes have been locked for 60 years,” the protesters chanted, alluding to a song “Patria y Vida”, sung by the duo Gente de Zona and other artists.

On the other hand, the Republican legislator, María Elvira Salazar, shared images of the protest and expressed her support on her Twitter account.

All my support and solidarity for the brave protesters of @Mov_sanisidro! Enough of the dictatorship! #PatriaYVida 🙏🏼🇨🇺 https://t.co/c29XbP0NU7 – María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) April 5, 2021

With information from Voice of America