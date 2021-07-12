Cubans join the demonstrations against Díaz-Canel in Miami’s Little Havana

July 11, 2021

0

A large group of Cuban exiles in Miami met this Sunday, July 11, in Little Havana to support the massive protests that are taking place on the island against the regime of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

With Cuban flags and shouting “Freedom”, Cubans residing in the United States expressed their support for the demonstrations that take place in their homeland, something they have not seen in a long time, and considered by the international community as a test of courage after more 60 years of the Castro dictatorship.

0