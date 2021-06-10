Cubans attempt to violently cross into the US over the Ciudad Juárez bridge

CHIHUAHUA

A group of Cuban migrants tried to cross illegally into the United States via the Paso del Norte International Bridge, so elements of the Border Patrol erected barriers and barbed wire to contain them.

The State Government’s Border Bridges Trust alerted users about the momentary closure of the crossing, around 1:00 p.m., without specifying the reason.

Roger Maier, a spokesman for the US CBP, acknowledged that the crossing was closed for about an hour, due to the presence of a group of Cuban migrants who had been expelled and who were trying to cross again.

CBP officers deployed barriers to prevent any large-scale illegal entry attempts, ”he explained in a statement.

jcs