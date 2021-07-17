Cubans Access the Internet with US-Backed Technology

(Bloomberg) – More than 1 million people a day in Cuba use an anti-censorship tool backed by the United States government to evade government blackouts on social media like Facebook.

Censorship circumvention software company Psiphon Inc. says it has facilitated the transfer of more than 600 terabytes of user data in Cuba since Sunday, when many social networking sites went down in the country.

Psiphon uses proxy servers that disguise internet traffic so that it goes under the radar of many censorship methods. The Toronto-based non-profit organization has received funding from the Open Technology Fund, a US Government non-profit organization that aims to support global Internet freedom technologies. Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn praised the technology in a tweet on Friday.

On Thursday, President Biden said the US was examining the option of restoring internet access, following the Cuban government’s blockade.

Similar spikes in Psiphon use have been observed on other occasions, for example after the Belarusian government shut down access to much of the internet during last year’s elections. The service is also popular in Burma, where the internet is severely restricted.

Original Note: Over 1 Million Cubans Evade Internet Curbs With US-Backed Tech

