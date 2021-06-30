Cuban writer Delia Fiallo dies at 96

The goddess of soap operas says this about Televisa 1:42

(CNN Spanish) – Cuban writer Delia Fiallo died early Tuesday morning, a source close to the writer told CNN. Televisa reported the death earlier, saying that he had spoken with Fiallo’s daughter.

Considered the “mother of the Latin American soap opera”, Delia Fiallo wrote more than 40 radio and television works. Among her original works and later adapted by herself or by others are “Cristal”, “Esmeralda”, “La Zulianita”, “María del Mar” and many more.

In 2018, Camilo Egaña interviewed her and asked her if she regretted selling the rights to her soap operas to Televisa.

The goddess of soap operas says this about Televisa 1:42

«I went to Televisa with many illusions, because all those great successes that I had I achieved with a very honest, very humble production, in Venevisión, in Venezuela. And Televisa offered me a formidable production. What happened? The main thing failed: the book. By changing everything, the book fails, “he said.

“They paid me very well for my works but many of them were shelved,” he continued.

“Many of them were terrible results, as in the case of Kassandra, for example. They did a version. They were novels, the gypsies, the circus and they took the gypsies from him. So all that gypsy exoticism stuff, the music that I had documented, the gypsy culture, the idioms… the dances, the jewels…. All of that was lost. And in Mexico not that novel is not that it passed without pain or glory. It was a total failure.