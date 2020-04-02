Mark Cuban He expressed himself with great optimism just a week ago about the possibility of retaking the NBA in mid-May, but now takes a step back from the advance of the coronavirus. “I do not want to say anything about dates again because until the authorities establish the total absence of health risk, we cannot return. If there is something clear it is that we should not take any risk. We need to be excited, support each other, and basketball It is a great argument for this. But you have to be cautious, “he said.

.