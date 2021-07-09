Cuban vaccine ‘Soberana 2’ achieves 91.2% efficacy against covid

The candidate to be official Cuban anticovid vaccine, Sovereign 2, reached an efficiency of 91.2% against the appearance of symptoms of the disease, when the three planned doses were applied, the director of the laboratory that developed the antiviral reported this Thursday.

We have had the ability to generate a vaccine that is 91.2% effective, “Vicente Vérez, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, told Cuban television.

The Official Cubadebate News portal He specified, citing Finlay sources, that the immunizer has an “91.2% efficacy against symptomatic disease”, “75.5% against infection”, and “100% for severe symptomatic disease and death.”

The announcement comes at a time when Cuba, with 11.2 million inhabitants, faces an alarming increase in coronavirus infections that can collapse health services in some provinces of the country.

On June 19, Vérez himself had reported that Soberana 2 had an effectiveness of 62% with the application of two of its three doses, an intermediate result that already exceeded the 50% required by the World Health Organization (WHO) for for a candidate to become a vaccine.

The expert highlighted that the effectiveness announced this Thursday of 91.2% is achieved with a vaccination schedule that provides for two doses of Sovereign 2 and one of Soberana Plus, a variant of the first one developed for convalescents from covid-19.

We consider that it is really a very high number, “added Vérez, who stressed that the” fundamental objective “of the Sovereigns” is to turn this coronavirus into a common cold. “

Cuba, which accumulated until this Thursday 218,376 cases and 1,431 deaths, has been working for 14 months in five vaccine candidates, including Soberana 2 and Abdala, who have already completed the third and final testing phase.

Abdala, prepared by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), has an efficiency of 92.28% and awaits the permission of the local sanitary regulator for its emergency use.

Faced with a rebound in cases, the country began vaccination in the areas most affected by the pandemic in May. Although these are still vaccine candidates, this campaign is part of a medical protocol known as a public health intervention, which allows the use of late-stage immunizers such as these two.

Cuba has planned vaccinate your entire population before the end of the year.

Under a US embargo since 1962, Cuba began to develop its own vaccines in the 1980s. Currently, 80% of the vaccines included in their immunization program are manufactured on the island.

emb