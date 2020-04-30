Confinement sparks creativity. At least, that’s how the Cuban singer-songwriter Pavel Urquiza thinks, who took advantage of the quarantine at his home in Coconut Grove to carry out a project that will see the light in a few hours.

The Roses en el mar music video will premiere on Friday, May 1 on the Pavel Urkiza Music channel, on YouTube, and on Instagram.

It has the participation of Lena Burke, Luis Bofill, Leslie Cartaya, Boris Larramendi and Sory Pérez. The accompanying group is made up of percussionist and vibraphone player Alfredo Chacón, bassist Yadam González, pianist Irving Aday, cellist Ivette Falcón and bongo player Rigel Pérez.

“The video is a version of Rosas en el mar, a song by Luis Eduardo Aute (1943-2020) that was very famous in Cuba in the voice of Massiel in the late 1960s. Despite the passage of time, I consider that his message it is very current because it talks about freedom, intolerance and personal fulfillment, ”Urkiza told the Nuevo Herald, after noting that the subject is very well adapted to the times of the coronavirus. “We are living in an age where false truths abound both personally and politically. And the theme somehow alludes to that situation. ”

The 56-year-old singer-songwriter recalled that Rosas en el mar is part of “the emotional soundtrack” of a generation of Latin Americans and Spaniards who lived closely the so-called prodigious decade, a musical phenomenon that occurred in Spain between 1960 and 1970 and that it transcended the following generations.

The engineer Javier Monteverde, from the Spanish company Cezanne Producciones, was in charge of mixing and mastering the music.

“It is an act of love and pure altruism. Our purpose is to send a message from Miami to all people who need spiritual support as the crisis progresses, “said the singer-songwriter, noting that all the artists used their own resources, in their respective houses, without charging a penny.

Part of the cast of ‘Rosas en el mar’. From the left: Lena Burke, Leslie Cartaya, Sory Pérez, Rigel Pérez, Yadam González, Alfredo Chacón, Irving Aday, Pavel Urkiza and Boris Larramendi. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

But Pavel has not only dedicated himself to producing Roses in the sea during his confinement. In this social distancing he also composed a song that will be part of an album that he plans to release in the near future.

“This is The Miamera, a theme that reflects the cosmopolitan nature of Miami to which I invited the Cuban-American singer Sol Ruiz and the Haitian Inez Barlatier. It mixes the different Latin currents that coexist in this city with North American music, ”he anticipated.

Pavel said that throughout his career, of more than three decades, he has always been open to any influence that enriches him as an artist. Hence the 22 years he lived in Spain left an indelible mark on his work.

“Spain marked me, and to thank them for their contribution to my work, I carried out La Ruta de las palmas, a very ambitious project on musical connections between Mediterranean countries and Latin America, which included an album and a documentary in which artists from more than from 10 countries ”, he recalled.

When referring to the moments that marked a before and after in his career, the singer-songwriter mentioned his beginnings as a composer in the Havana group Teatro Estudio, the duo that he formed with Gema Corredera for 20 years, the discovery of the world of flamenco and his arrival to the United States, in 2014, where he faced a universe of possibilities that made him grow.

“The pandemic has led us to stop in our way of doing things, to rethink life and discover what is essential for each one,” he concluded.

Arturo Arias-Polo covers theater, television, popular music and cinema, among other topics related to Miami’s cultural life. He is a graduate of the University of Havana.

