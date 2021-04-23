Cuban on Doncic and Porzingis: “Nowitzki and Terry weren’t best friends at first”

The rumors do not stop. Porzingis himself was the one who put the whole world on alert at the beginning of the month, when he was asked at a press conference about his relationship with Doncic. “Luka and I are players, we play and try to help each other. And that’s it. We have to continue as a team,” he replied. The countenance with which he accompanied his words gave rise to multiple speculations. The debate was served, both at the table of fans and in the media. The following steps did not help put out the fire. After the hard and unexpected defeat against Houston, on April 7, the questions would return and, above all, the answers. Kristaps had a good game, scoring 23 points and capturing 12 rebounds with 52.6% from the field; In the decisive minutes, however, he did not have the opportunity to shoot even once. At a press conference, when asked about the reason, he fueled suspicions again: “It’s a good question. These are the plays we’re making. It’s something that had happened to us before,” he explained, posing seriously, again.

Mark Cuban, owner of the franchise, has stepped up; but, surely, not in the most forceful way. In an interview for radio station 105.3 The Fan, he had to advance the conversation a lot to ensure that his two stars “get along, but they are different.” Earlier, he used the relationship between Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry as an analogy to that of Doncic and Porzingis, with a reading between the lines that can leave doubts. “They were not best friends at the beginning, but they were gaining confidence and they became great friends. It is part of the process when you have young players who are growing,” he assured in his comparison. Following her, she continued: “It took forever before Dirk and Terry did something together off the track. A long time. Yeah, I mean, KP and Luka get along, but they’re very different people. They like to do different things.” , settled.

Before the decisive section of the course

The most distrustful have pointed out more signs of distancing. In Doncic’s impossible miracle, the unlikely winning basket against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Slovenian unleashed madness. In the case of Kristaps, moderately. The Latvian player raised his arm as a symbol of victory, but did not run towards Luka, melted into the hugs of many of his teammates. Free to interpret, like the rest. What is clear is that, at this point in the season, the Mavs need the best version of both players. They get along better or worse, what matters is winning or losing. Dallas, which did not have the best possible start to the course, is in the complicated struggle to get out of the play-in, that new access to the playoffs that opens so many doors at the bottom, but is so little liked by the top, where the Texas franchise is located. To a large extent, Doncic and Porzingis will depend. Together, or separately, they are the stars.