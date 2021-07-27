Cuban musicians show their support and solidarity to their compatriots – El Sol de México

Since the beginning of mass protests who have registered in Cuba, with which the population denounces the shortage of food, medicine, services, among other things, there have been tense moments during the mobilizations that have caused renowned Cuban artists to raise their voices to demand justice and adequate treatment from the authorities.

The demonstrations began on June 11 and have been supported by the Cuban exiles in Florida, who have asked the president of United States, Joe Biden, toughen sanctions against Cuba.

For this reason, on July 22, Biden announced sanctions against the Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) of Cuba, Álvaro López-Miera, and against the military unit known as “black wasps” or “black berets.”

For now, the country is experiencing a complicated situation that joins the economic crisis with the increase in cases of Covid-19.

Pablo Milanés criticizes repression in Cuba

The renowned Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés condemned the repression during the protests in Cuba and assured that it is the result of the “failed” current government. However, he expressed his confidence in young people and assured that they are the “engine” of change in the country.

“I believe in young people, who with the help of all Cubans, should and will be the engine of change.”

“It is irresponsible and absurd to blame and repress a people who have sacrificed and given everything for decades to sustain a regime that in the end what it does is imprison it,” said the singer from his Facebook account.

He also assured that for a long time he has expressed “the injustices and errors in politics and government” that are experienced in Cuba.

“In 1992 I had the conviction that the Cuban system had definitely failed and I denounced it,” said Milanés, who also reiterated his pronouncements, not without first mentioning that the Cuban people trust “to seek the best possible system of coexistence and prosperity. , with full freedoms, without repression and without hunger “.

Silvio Rodríguez asks for amnesty for “non-violent” youth

Another of the island’s renowned singer-songwriters, Silvio Rodríguez, has asked for amnesty for those protesters who have been imprisoned, but who “were not violent” during the last protests on July 11.

“I don’t know how many prisoners there will be now, they say hundreds. I ask the same for those who were not violent and I keep my word,” the troubadour wrote on his Facebook account.

Chucho Valdes

Chucho Valdés, the multi-award winning jazz player, also called for an end to “deception and lies” through his social networks, while expressing his deep sadness that the Cubans caused him to suffer: “it hurts a lot to see the subhuman conditions in which they subsist.”

Leo brouwer

Leo Brouwer, was another musician who said he felt pain for the “abuse of power” of the government. Through social networks, Brouwer shared a handwritten message in which he stated that he never imagined “that the forces of order in Cuba were going to attack ordinary and peaceful people like we Cubans are.”

“How can they live in peace?” He threw the question into the air.

Salsa orchestra Los Van Van

The salsa orchestra Los Van Van, who is admired and followed by Cubans, also made a call for peace and expressed its support for the Cuban people at all times: “Whoever you are, think what you think, defend the ideology you defend , always with the utmost respect “.

“Let’s not forget that we are Cubans, of the same race,” said the legendary band.

Finally, the interpreter Cimafunk, one of the island’s young musicians, canceled her concerts in Paris in solidarity with the political situation in Cuba and stressed that the demonstrations were peaceful and it was necessary to “listen to the people.”

The voices that asked for respect and support for the Cuban people were joined by the singer Haydée Milanés, soneros such as Adalberto Álvarez, Pupy Pedroso, Elito Revé, Alaín Pérez, and actresses such as Luisa María Jiménez, Laura de la Uz, Yuliet Cruz.