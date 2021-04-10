Cuban mother is reunited with her son after almost two years of separation – Telemundo Miami (51)

A Cuban mother living in Miami lived one of the most longed-for moments of her life, after she was reunited with her son after almost two years of separation.

“I thought I was not going to see him again, I want to thank God who gave me this happiness,” recalls Yaquelín Barrios, whose life became a martyrdom when he began to count the days remaining for the big hug with his son.

“Today a year and 10 months ago that we separated at the border and I could not kiss him or anything, today I have it with me,” he tells of those moments when, like thousands of immigrants, they arrived seeking political asylum at the border of USA, without imagining what would happen.

“We arrived at the border on June 10, 2019, we surrendered and there they separated us, I being a woman on one side and he as a man for another, we did not see each other anymore and I did not know more about my son,” he recalls.

During all this time Leandro Cordovés was in Mexico, waiting for his audiences. But they were only able to enter US territory after the current administration canceled the policy that forced them to remain in that country during the process.

“And thanks to President Biden who removed the MPP, thanks to him I have my son here with me” she says excitedly, a feeling that makes her son express “I still don’t believe it”, a young man who also lives the emotion with his mother.

“You have to be strong in this process, a lot of psychological damage, a lot of fear and fear, everyone who goes through a process must be strong, not everyone resists it,” he says while going back to when his political asylum was denied on one occasion, even Mexico requested his deportation to Cuba, but his family did not surrender.

“I thought I would not see him again, appealing doing everything, never in my life have I lost hope”, but at times I did think “that I would never be with them again.”

Although he is already in Miami, his fight to stay is just beginning because now he has a “parole to follow the process on the side here,” he says while referring to the US.