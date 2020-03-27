Mark Cuban, the owner of Dallas MavericksHe has talked about how he thinks the NBA is going to return and what kind of measures could be taken to make the pavilions safe places when the sanitary crisis that is causing the expansion of the coronavirus is over:

“It is not difficult to use pistols to take the temperature and see if someone has a fever. Can it be done? Yes. We have to be careful, especially when we try to return. First we are going to play many games without fans and later we will study the situation and see what to do from then on. ”

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban blasts Congress for its failure to reach a deal on a coronavirus aid package so far, calling it “unconscionable.”

“Every single day there is delay, more businesses close, more people get fired or laid off and they’re not coming back.” pic.twitter.com/c5mEq0hASO

– Anderson Cooper 360 ° (@ AC360) March 25, 2020

.