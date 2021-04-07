Cuban girl arrives in Miami to save her leg after being diagnosed with cancer – Telemundo Miami (51)

The 10-year-old Cuban girl, Natalia Aguilera, who suffers from cancer in one of her feet, came to Nicklaus Childrens Hospital to receive her first treatment and to try to save her leg, which was one of her wishes.

The little girl was recently detected a grade three osteosarcoma in her limb and her case went viral after she shared her story on the networks and started a campaign with her family to have the funds and be able to be treated in Florida.

Sitting in her wheelchair from Cuba, she asked any specialized doctor for help so that they could save her life and her right foot, which was diagnosed with grade three osteosarcoma cancer.

Natalia Aguilera, just 10 years old, was accompanied by her parents this morning to the Nicklaus Childrens hospital, where she assures that she feels happy and very grateful to finally receive her first treatment and then medications to start her chemotherapy, before her operation.

She and her family are filled with hope that the doctors will save her life. Telemundo 51 spoke with one of the doctors who treats his case and with the family.

Dr. Guillermo Deangulo heard about the story of Natalia and her family and with their help managed to bring the young woman to the United States and today she will finally begin her treatment process.

Meanwhile, Natalia’s parents are only grateful to be in the US and live these moments with their daughter. They assure that they will be there supporting her until they see her walk again and resume her life as a child.

Natalia will remain in the hospital for the next few days, where she will undergo various evaluations and tests, until her operation, which according to the doctor could be in the next two months.