The medical brigade with 52 Cuban collaborators came to Italy to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the Lombardy region, the region most hit by viruses

DNA 40 –

A brigade of doctors Cubans arrived this weekend at Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, as part of a humanitarian mission support in fighting the outbreak COVID-19.

The medical brigade with 52 collaborators Cubans arrived this March 22 at Italy, to help combat the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Lombardy region, the most hit in that country by the virus.

Doctors and nurses with flags of Cuba e Italy in hand and protected by masks, they have disembarked from the plane with the national flag of their country and have greeted the authorities with elbow collisions, to avoid personal contact as much as possible.

The Cuban ambassador in ItalyJosé Carlos Rodríguez received the group of specialists.

“Here in Lombardy are our doctors and nurses. They come from Cuba, united and committed to doing good to those in need, without distinction. Cuban doctors come in support of the people of Italy to combat the coronavirus“indicated the Cuban ambassador.

The brigade is made up of doctors and nurses specialized in the treatment of patients affected by viruses (virologists, immunologists …), who after reaching Milan they have been transferred to the raised hotel on the outskirts of the Crema hospital.