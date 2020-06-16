The Undersecretary of Health indicated that this contract corresponds to the Government of Mexico City.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, indicated that the Hiring Cuban doctors in Mexico City does not pose a threat to Mexican doctors.

“There are less than 600 Cuban doctors, we have a historical deficit of health personnel in Mexico, of approximately 240 thousand. I see it difficult for this to present a challenge for health professionals in Mexico, ”explained the official.

In a press conference from the National Palace, he noted that this collaboration corresponds to the capital government.

« I do not have direct information, it is a collaboration of Mexico City, the head of Health Oliva López Arellano commented, they have specific elements, Mexico City has an area of ​​international collaboration, multiply projects, as far as I know there are cooperation with many countries. This is a project in Mexico City ”, explained López-Gatell.

He remembered that recently They launched a call to hire health personnel in the country, due to the indicated deficit.

« The call was opened, we are looking for more than 240 thousand people. We now have more than 42 thousand health workers who have been hired … So I don’t see why, in an emergency condition, it could represent a danger that 585 professionals (from Cuba) will join a universe where there is a lack of 240 thousand professionals« He reiterated.

