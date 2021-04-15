Cuban Communist Party feels pressure to accelerate economic reforms

By Marc Frank

HAVANA, Apr 14 (Reuters) – The outgoing leader of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro, promised a decade ago that he would transform the centrally planned Soviet-style economy into a more mixed and market economy “slowly and relentlessly.”

Now, with the Caribbean island in crisis and a shortage of even the most basic goods, the party is under pressure to act faster when it meets this weekend for its Eighth Congress since the 1959 Revolution.

The congress from April 16 to 19 is held at a time when Cubans are facing a lack of products such as food and medicine. An economic crisis that has been aggravated by the tightening of sanctions imposed by the United States for decades and by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope that the PCC Congress will look deeply into internal problems, but to resolve and execute them, not to reiterate promises,” said Julián Valdés, a 51-year-old government accountant in Havana.

Most experts say the reform has been undermined by vested bureaucratic interests and ideologues within the party. Experts will look for clues in the new leaders that emerge at the summit for the all-powerful Politburo.

The congress will mark the end of the Castro era, as 89-year-old Raúl Castro, brother of the late revolutionary leader Fidel, will resign as secretary of the party, the most powerful position in Cuba.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel is expected to replace him.

“If President Miguel Díaz-Canel receives the position of secretary of the party, it would strengthen his decision-making capacity and could predict broader reforms,” ​​said Carlos Saladrigas, president of the Cuba Study Group, made up of Cuban-American businessmen who are Please seek ties with the island.

“However, if someone else is named, especially from the ‘old guard’, it could possibly indicate … continued economic stagnation,” he added.

Continue reading the story

A former European investor in Cuba agreed that the government should push through reforms to improve competitiveness, including further devaluation of the peso, liberalization of agriculture, and greater incorporation of small and medium-sized enterprises into the economy.

The pace of these reforms will depend on the personnel changes announced in congress, said the source, who requested anonymity.

Díaz-Canel, 60, said at a meeting last week on agriculture that “everything that stimulates production, removes obstacles and benefits the producer is favorable.”

That captures the essence of the reforms adopted by the party at its sixth congress in 2011 and again five years ago at the seventh congress, but which have stalled amid resistance from some party members and ideological infighting.

The party has pledged to regulate and tax, rather than administer, state enterprises; to allow markets to have a greater influence on the central planning system and agriculture; to do more to attract foreign investment; and to support private initiative.

PEOPLE DON’T EAT PLANS

John Kirk, a Cuba expert at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, said much more needs to be done to free up the private sector, agriculture and foreign investment.

“The Cuban government has only taken small steps in all these areas and needs to show greater initiative,” he said.

In the last nine months, after four years of stagnation and an 11% contraction of the economy in 2020, the government has made more forceful changes.

It has given more autonomy to state-owned companies to earn and spend foreign exchange and has relaxed regulations on small private companies. It also unified its two currencies and devalued the peso, cut subsidies to public and other services, and decentralized the prices and sale of some agricultural products.

“The people don’t eat plans,” Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said this month, expressing the new sense of urgency.

That will be the underlying theme of the economic debate in congress, according to Cuban economist Omar Everleny.

Everleny said that the Cubans understood that the US sanctions and the pandemic were partly to blame for the difficulties they faced, but that they were also tired of the excuses and slowness of the authorities.

“The people demand more concrete actions and results from the party,” he said, taking agriculture as an example.

“It is not enough just to make efforts, if not to achieve them and for them there must be results. For example, thousands of measures have been taken in agriculture, but the results are still not seen on the shelves of the average Cuban. Many have been postponed. decisions, “he added.

(Reporting by Marc Frank; additional reporting by Nelson Acosta; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)