Cuban baseball players can reach the Major Leagues without having to defect

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- The Major Leagues (MLB), the players union (MLBPA) and the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) signed an agreement that will allow players from the island to contract with clubs in the United States without having to defect, an effort that seeks to eliminate human trafficking that occurred over decades.

The agreement, effective until October 31, 2021, makes it easier for Cuban players to sign under rules similar to those of players under contract with clubs in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

One of the best news this Christmas. 🇨🇺🙌

From now on, Cuban players will be able to sign MLB contracts without having to leave Cuba.

Details: https://t.co/ssmBsEL6pU#MLBCuba pic.twitter.com/PpORPWklp4

– MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) December 19, 2018

“For years, Major League Baseball has been managing to end the trafficking of Cuban baseball players by criminal organizations by creating a safe and legal alternative for those players to sign with major league clubs.

“We believe that this agreement meets that goal and enables the next generation of Cuban baseball players to pursue their dreams without having to endure many of the adversities experienced by current and retired Major League Baseball players,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The agreement between the parties comes just a few weeks after the United States Treasury Department announced an investigation to various major league teams because it has evidence that for the recruitment of foreign players, especially Cubans, they have engaged in illegal practices. .

Among all the documentation that is in the hands of that agency stands out the one that points to the Los Angeles Dodgers as a team that even has a classification to determine the degree of crime of its employees.

The most recent scandal was carried out by Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, who was kidnapped in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, with the threat that his fingers would be cut if he did not pay the money demanded by the members of organized crime who helped him out. of the island.

Only players with contracts with the FCB are covered by this agreement, in which the parties agreed to allow the recruitment of all players aged 25 or over with at least six years of professional experience. They will be under the category of international professionals in the MLB collective agreement, and will not be subject to the amounts for signatures of amateur international players.

“The exploitation by unscrupulous smugglers and agencies that preyed on Cuban players will finally end. To date, I am still harassed by them, ”said Jose Abreu, first baseman for the Chicago White Sox.

“Knowing that the next generation of Cuban baseball players should not go through the suffering that Cuban players of the past experienced is the realization of an impossible dream for all of us,” he added.

The FCB will have the power to allow younger players to sign minor league contracts with MLB teams.

A Cuban player with an MLB contract will be able to return to Cuba during the winter break and will be able to play in his country during that time if he has the consent of his team.

The deal could bring millions of dollars in revenue to the impoverished FCB. In recent years, the island’s baseball has suffered a decline in the quality of its promises and also its facilities due to the flight of talent abroad.

Comments