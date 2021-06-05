Cuban-American Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, among the 50 successful women in Forbes magazine.

Cuban-American congresswoman María Elvira Salazar was selected by Forbes magazine among the 50 most successful women in the world over 50 years of age.

Salazar shares the list with women like US Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Salazar came to politics after a three-decade career as a journalist on Spanish-language television. It was presented for the first time in 2018, positioning the interviews with Fidel Castro and Nicolás Maduro as confrontations with the ‘corrupt elites,’ ”the magazine reported.

“Although he lost, he engineered a victory in 2020 with the support of President Trump and conservative Cuban-American voters in Miami-Dade County,” he added about the Cuban-American.

On her Twitter account, the congresswoman thanked her for being included in the list: “It is the honor of a lifetime to represent my community, the community that welcomed my Cuban exile parents with open arms to the United States.”

Then he added: “I was a journalist for 35 years and I never would have thought I would be where I am today. Honored for appearing in Forbes. The magazine’s inaugural 50 out of 50 list! ”.

As explained by the media, the women included in the list, made for the first time, were selected from a group of 10,000 candidates. They are “founding and running large-scale companies, leading movements and changing the world,” he said.

In addition, “they work in every sector of the American economy, venture capital, education, politics, major league sports and more, and most importantly, they are paying for their success after age 50,” added Forbes.

Salazar, who holds a seat in the United States Congress for the 27th District of Florida, is currently 59 years old and was placed in the top ten on the list, which also includes actress Catherine O’Hara, television host Mika Brzezinski, Major League Baseball general manager Kim Ng, and Aicha Evans, CEO of autonomous vehicle company Zoox.

