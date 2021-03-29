Cuban Alfredo Despaigne made history again in Japanese baseball



Despaigne left Orestes Destrade behind.

Photo: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

In the early morning of this Sunday, Cuban Alfredo Despaigne made history, by becoming the Cuban player with the most full-turn hits in Japanese baseball history. The Hawks Softbank slugger hit a fastball in the eighth inning with a player on board that gave his team the advantage, and also allowed him to obtain a new achievement in the Japanese league.

デ ス パ イ ネ 選手 の 逆 転 2 ラ ン ホ ー ム ラ ン ！！ # sbhawks pic.twitter.com/7aSPLcAJq8 – 福岡 ソ フ ト バ ン ク ホ ー ク ス （公式） (@HAWKS_official) March 28, 2021

Was the home run 161 of Despaigne, a figure that he has accumulated over a little more than six years in the Japanese nation, playing for two franchises: Marines Chiba Lotte and Hawks Softbank. The Cuban slugger was “honored by this new achievement.”

At 34 years old, “Despa” has a career to spare to increase the number of homers. The 200 home runs should already be in the sights of the Palma Soriano native.

Honored by this new achievement 💪🏾 https://t.co/CSwAcboh4t – Alfredo Despaigne (@ despa54) March 28, 2021

This is what the new list of Cuban home runners in Japan looks like

Alfredo Despaigne He is the new leader of Cuba’s top home runners in oriental baseball, a ball that has hosted the best Cuban sluggers throughout history.

Here’s what the updated list looks like:

Alfredo Despaigne: 161 home runs. Orestes Destrade: 160 home runs. Dayán Viciedo: 102 home runs. Alexander Guerrero: 71 home runs. Yurisbel Gracial: 47 home runs.

Was the Despaigne’s first home run in this edition of the Japanese tournament. At the end of February the slugger arrived in Japan, and after spending two weeks in isolation, he joined the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).