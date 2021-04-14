Cuba will relax rules on slaughter of cattle and sale of beef

By Marc Frank

HAVANA, Apr 14 (Reuters) – Cuba announced it will ease a decades-long ban on the slaughter of cattle and the sale of beef and dairy products as part of its agricultural reforms, as the communist-ruled island battles food shortages .

Ranchers will be able to do whatever they want with their cattle after meeting state quotas and with the guarantee that there will be no reduction in herds, Communist Party daily Granma said late on Tuesday.

In 1963, the government prohibited Cubans from slaughtering their cows or selling meat and by-products without permission from the state, after a hurricane wiped out 20% of the island’s livestock.

Cattle numbers and milk production improved until 1989, when the Soviet Union collapsed. Since then, head of cattle have remained stagnant at around 70% of the 1963 level, and imports of powdered milk have increased.

Cuban economists say deregulation of the agricultural sector could help boost production.

Cuba imported more than 60% of the food it consumed before the new United States sanctions – which added to the decades of trade embargo – and the COVID-19 pandemic, which decimated tourism, left it without cash to buy agricultural inputs, from fuel and feed to pesticides, much less food.

Economic growth contracted by 11% in 2020 and imports by 40%, according to the government.

(Report by Marc Frank. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)